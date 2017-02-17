Patriots’ Free Agents Preview: Offense

Welcome to the crawl that is known as the NFL offseason, as we eagerly await ANY news from 32 NFL clubs from now until next fall. It’s both a horrible and yet equally great time of year for all fans. The promise of a new season awaits, supposed improvements shall be had across the board for all teams, and you can always dream about your team going all-in for a certain draft prospect or free agent.

Speaking of free agents, the New England Patriots have themselves quite a few, so let’s have a look-see. There are quite a few on both sides, so for now, let’s focus on the offense, shall we?

Goner For Sure

Sebastian Vollmer – He is in all likelihood a goner. Vollmer has been an above average tackle for most of his career, but at 32 years old and the Patriots having recently locked down Marcus Cannon to an extension –who by the way just enjoyed a career year due to the return of offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia– the writing is on the wall for this longtime New England mainstay. Certainly, he could be a valuable backup, but the Pats will likely more so be looking at the draft for a potential OT of the future to replace Nate Solder, whose contract expires after 2017, than a backup veteran coming off of injury who would cost them much more to keep around.

Likely to Stay

Brandon Bolden – A core special teams player, Bolden is unlikely to get too many looks in free agency from other teams as he doesn’t particularly standout and has lackluster ability as a running back. I fully expect the Patriots to retain their longtime special teams player and emergency backup RB this offseason.

Question Marks Abound

Martellus Bennett – While I would love to see the big guy back in Foxborough to terrorize defenses in more two tight end sets alongside Rob Gronkowski, he may have priced himself out of the range the Patriots are willing to sign him for after becoming a big part of New England winning SB 51. He has more or less rehabbed his image as a team player after being a supposed locker room cancer on his previous teams, and showed a lot of toughness playing through several injuries throughout the season. With Gronk already on the books for $6.75 million in 2017, I find it hard to believe New England would be willing to hand Bennett the contract he desires after he reportedly declined an extension in the $7 million a year range from the Pats prior to the 2016 season. All that being said, he does seem to like it here and the Patriots love to use two TE sets like no other team in the league, and they have no obvious replacement candidate for the best Gronk-insurance around. I believe the Pats will do their absolute best to keep him in New England, which is why I list him in the maybe section.

LeGarrette Blount – Blount is on the wrong end of 30, averaged less than 4.0 YPC in 2016, and the 2017 draft class is rich with RB talent. But Belichick is known for being rather thrifty when it comes to the RB position, and Blount fits the system well for what he does on 1st and 2nd down, so I can see him returning on a modest contract. Of course, I can also just as easily see the Pats moving on from him and handing early down work to a mid-round rookie who would have far less mileage on his legs and have much more potential than Blount, which is what lands him in no man’s land.

James Develin – Ah, the fullback. These are trying times to be one in the NFL, but Belichick still loves them, and Develin gave the ground game a noticeable boost this season compared to 2015 when he was out with injury. Yet the Patriots are known for replacing solid veterans with cheaper, only slightly lesser talent like Glenn Gronkowski, who recently re-upped with the Pats. Develin is a classic Belichick player and Belichick constantly showers him with praise, but if he can get a cheaper, nearly as good model for 2017, well that would be a classic Belichick move.

Michael Floyd – This one I feel is entirely up to Floyd. While I do not believe he rehabbed his image to the extent that Bennett did in his short time in New England, teams will remember that during his time with Arizona he had half season stretches that compare favorably with the best receivers in the game, and they will likely be willing to offer him more than New England would. But if he decides it’s more important to continue to rehab his image, I can also see the talented but inconsistent wideout returning to New England on a short-term, incentive laden deal. And considering that Danny Amendola is likely to be a cap casualty and the Pats’ need for WR depth, Floyd’s short stint there at the end of the season learning their notoriously hard to learn offense will give him a huge leg up in returning to New England if he so chooses.