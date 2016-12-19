Patriots Plow Through Broncos

So much for the Patriots only beating bad teams. With their latest win over the Broncos, the Pats have now ousted quality competition in Baltimore and Denver two weeks in a row, and have also clinched a 1st-Round Playoff Bye as well. The Defense seems to be rounding into form at the perfect time, and the O-Line is also playing well, so let’s take a deeper look, shall we?

The Good for the Patriots

The defense was dominant, there’s no other real way to put it. After allowing Siemian to complete a lot of easy throws early on, the defense clamped down as the contest wore on, coming up with big play after big play and ultimately limiting the Broncos’ offense to a mere 3-point performance on the day, the fewest points the Pats have given up since shutting out the Texans in Week 3. The defense also recovered both Broncos fumbles, and sacked Trevor Siemian 4 times while also picking him off once. Hard to play better defense than New England did on Sunday.

As for the offense, the game plan there was a success, mostly. It was obvious from the get-go that the Pats wanted to run the ball a lot against Denver’s struggling run defense and get the ball out of Brady’s hands fast to help neutralize Von Miller’s impact as a pass rusher; at times it worked quite well. The Patriots ran the ball rather effectively against Denver, finishing with 39 runs for 136 rushing yards. While a mere 3.5 YPC may not sound like a lot, consider that Dion Lewis was used as a workhorse back for the majority of the first 3 quarters, logging 18 carries for 95 yards by the end of the game. Meanwhile, LeGarrette Blount yet again helped to salt away the lead late in the 4th quarter while also setting a new Patriots single-season franchise record after scoring his 15th rushing TD of the season.

As for the passing game, while it sputtered out of the gate (Brady was 0 for 6 in the 1st quarter which marked the first time since ’03 that he started a game that way) he and Julian Edelman found their groove in the 2nd quarter. Brady finished the frame with 73 yards on 8 of 10 passing, with 4 of those passes being completed to Edelman; who was much more elusive and sure-handed than last week.

The Bad for the Patriots

Aside from Edelman, no other receiver did much of anything. While Edelman finished the game with 6 catches, the next closest was James White, who had 3 receptions, but also dropped a pair of passes in the 1st quarter as well. Chris Hogan also had a drive-killing drop on 3rd Down, and Martellus Bennett didn’t really seem to fight for the ball, showing little physicality on contested catches thrown his direction. All-in-all it was a very forgettable performance by the passing game against Denver’s “No Fly Zone.”

As for the defense, for the most part the unit performed exceptionally, though the tackling early on was a big issue. They also allowed themselves to get beat several times early on by Siemian.

Final Thoughts

Overall the Pats played a very good game against the Broncos. While I would not go as far as to say they dominated, a 16-3 road win over a quality opponent with a +3 turnover margin is nothing to sneeze at either, particularly when it also clinched a 1st-Round Bye for the team as well. While the receivers need to do a better job at securing the football, there was nothing else to really complain about, which is a great sign that New England is peaking at the right time of year.