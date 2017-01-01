Patriots Squish The Fish, Lockup #1 Seed

2016 hasn’t always been kind to the Patriots. They started the year without Tom Brady, who was lost to a 4-game suspension for the clown show that was “Deflategate,” the defense had created just 9 turnovers in the first 10 games of the season, and Rob Gronkowski suffered a season-ending back injury, cutting his season short for the 3rd time in his career. And yet through it all, the Patriots have now finished the regular season 14-2, have found their groove on offense even without Gronk in the fold, the defense has created 14 turnovers in the final 6 games, and they beat Miami to earn what they wanted since Week 1: home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The game against the Dolphins offered a lot of reasons to feel optimistic heading into the playoffs, so let’s take a little look-see, shall we?

The Good For The Patriots

There were a lot of things to like about New England’s 35-14 win over the Dolphins, but let’s take a look at the big ones here

First off, Brady was locked in from the get go, completing each of his first 6 passes, and finishing the game 25/33 for 276 yards, 3 TDs, 0 ints, and a sparkling 130.4 Passer Rating, his best performance by way of Passer Rating since finishing with a 137.0 against Buffalo back in Week 8. He moved around in the pocket well when he needed to and completed passes to 7 different guys.

As for the rest of the offense, they very much used a share the wealth approach. Six different receivers finished the game with at least 3 catches, while LeGarrette Blount added to his franchise rushing TD record with another score late against the Fins to put the Pats up 33-14; ending any hope of a Miami comeback. Let’s also not forget about the O-Line, which did an excellent job against Miami’s stout legion of pass rushers, outside of a couple of holding penalties, giving Brady plenty of time to throw today.

Special shout out to Julian Edelman as well. After the Baltimore game I noted how Edelman still didn’t quite seem like the guy we had seen from 2013-15, dropping multiple passes and having a miscommunication with Brady on a deep pass. Since then, Edelman has come on in a big way. In his last 3 games, Edelman has 19 catches for 315 yards and a TD, including a 77-yard catch-and-run score against Miami. He and Brady have rekindled their connection at just the right time of year.

As for the defense, they also came on strong. While they failed to record a sack against Matt Moore, they put him under pressure plenty all game long, and also had a pair of takeaways on the day en route to giving up just 14 points. Logan Ryan, in particular, has started playing much better in recent weeks, even if he does still occasionally give up some big plays, picking off Matt Moore early.

The Bad For The Patriots

Not too much went wrong for the Patriots on a day they dominated 35-14, but there are still a few things here that we can nitpick.

First off, the penalties need to be cut down. They were penalized 7 times for 64 yards against Miami, and that is far more penalties than anyone should be happy with, particularly Bill Belichick, who talks all the time about how before you can beat the opponent, you can’t afford to beat yourselves. The O-Line, in particular, was a big culprit here, with holding calls going against Shaq Mason and Joe Thuney.

Second, the defense yet again didn’t play a full 60 minutes. While they’ve been much better of late, it was still disconcerting to see Miami move the ball practically at will during a pair of drives before and after the half, resulting in all of Miami’s 14 points for the game.

Third, the tackling defense needs to continue to improve. Dont’a Hightower showed some poor tackling today. While this is likely a result of his injured knee –it was speculated that it’d even cause him to miss the game– he failed to wrap up opposing players multiple times, including on Jarvis Landry’s TD catch. Poor fundamentals can cost you big time against better opponents in the playoffs, so this really needs to be addressed.

Final Thoughts

All in all Week 17 was a great way to wrap up the regular season and head into the playoffs with some momentum. The Patriots limped into the 2015 playoffs after having lost the #1 seed and dropping two straight games, but in 2016 that is not the case. They have been playing with a clear sense of urgency and have now won 7 straight games.

With a week to get healthy and both the offense and defense hot, I fully expect the Patriots to come out of a flawed AFC and make it to their 7th Super Bowl appearance under Brady and Belichick.