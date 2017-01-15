Patriots Win Mistake Filled Contest

Wow, there are not a whole lot of positives to takeaway from this one. If you’ve been following the New England Patriots this season, it’s no secret that they have been struggling a lot more than they should be against bad teams. Tonight was another one of those for them. Time to unpack this game and look at some of the good and bad for the Patriots against the Texans.

The Good For The Patriots

First off, let me give a huge round of applause for the Patriots’ defense. I’ve been tough on these guys in these post game recaps/thoughts articles, but they were the biggest reason the Pats won today out of all three phases. Despite short fields from multiple giveaways and at one point being beaten in the time of possession battle by a ratio of about 4:1 early on in the 2nd quarter, they hung in there and gave up just 13 points in the first half, and only allowed a FG in the second half. It looked shaky at times, such as after Eric Rowe’s personal foul call in the 1st quarter that was then followed by a methodical, 14 play, 8+ minute drive by the Texans for a FG, but for the most part the unit played extremely well.

They even continued their trend of forcing turnovers, grabbing 3 Brock Osweiler interceptions; a great sign going into next week that the defense is still playing as sharp as ever. I know that Osweiler isn’t anyone’s idea of a franchise QB, but it was still nice to see after watching a lot of potential interceptions slip out of the hands of hungry Pats DBs in the first half of the season.

Ryan Allen also continued to play well, punting the ball six times for a net average of 40 yards apiece, with four of them landing inside the Texans’ 20, including one dropped within the Texans’ 2-yard line.

If there is any good to take away from the Pats’ offense tonight it was that they played far more aggressively than usual, which is something I would love to see continue. Brady completed a number of deep throws (20+ yards) on the night. Usually, Brady and the Pats are a lot more selective about when and how they take their deep shots. But tonight they aired it out long out of necessity, as Houston was taking away the shorter routes early. They eventually backed off a little and gave the Pats some more room to work with underneath. And while the offense as a whole was less than glamorous, there were indeed a couple of standout performances tonight.

Chris Hogan continued to acquaint himself well with New England fans in his first season on the team, catching all 4 of his targets for a total of 95 yards in his first ever playoff game. It’s certainly been a little odd having him as the “deep threat” for the offense considering when he was brought in he was billed as another inside-outside guy who excelled at runs after the catch; but he has indeed become just that, which is great for Brady and the offense as a whole.

Let’s also not forget Dion Lewis, who was all over the field tonight. Fun fact: Dion Lewis is the first player to ever score a rushing, receiving, and kickoff TD all in the same playoff game. That’s how big of a key he was for the Patriots tonight.

The Bad For The Patriots

Hoo boy, buckle up your seat belts lady and gentleman. I won’t lie to you, this next part is likely going to seem a little bit ranty considering the Pats still managed to win by 18, but I hold this team to a very high standard.

The O-Line, after a lot of talk about how they had improved quite a bit with the return of Offensive Line Coach Dante Scarnecchia, got BLASTED by the Texans front seven. While they finished with just 2 sacks, Jadeveon Clowney, Whitney Mercilus, and Brian Cushing brought a lot of heat on Brady that does not show up in the box scores.

Tom Brady was also not his sharpest tonight. Both his interceptions could definitely be blamed on him. The first interception, a pass intended for new Patriot Michael Floyd, while still a catchable pass, was a bit too far out in front of the guy for comfort. The second interception occurred on a play where Brady did not see the extra defender reading the play all the way and making an excellent break on the ball to deflect it, which was then intercepted by another Texans defender.

Then there was Dion Lewis. You know how I mentioned earlier that he was all over the field for the Pats? Well unfortunately, that went both ways tonight. While he did indeed score 3 TDs, he also had a pair of fumbles on the night, one of which was recovered by the Texans that led to an easy short TD for them. I’d expect a lot more James White and LeGarrette Blount next week than what we saw tonight.

Final Thoughts

It was not the prettiest of New England wins as I said earlier.

The Pats came into the game 16.5-point favorites, and while they did indeed take care of business with a 34-16 win over the Texans to advance to a record 6th straight AFC Championship Game, they once again won ugly. The offense was not pretty, to say the least. Brady failed to complete even half of his passes and the Pats were unable to reach 100 yards on the ground. There were also 3 turnovers tonight, a very uncharacteristic game for them when it came to protecting the football. At halftime, the Pats led by a mere four points, 17-13. It was not pretty to watch.

Ultimately, though, the Patriots did win in the end, and good teams manage to win despite making mistakes. Then there are Championship caliber teams, who win in the playoffs despite making mistakes, and that is what happened. There are a lot of fan bases out there that would gladly take winning ugly and moving onto the AFC Championship Game, rather than no longer playing at all. We should enjoy the win, even if it wasn’t as “pretty” as the 27-0 win against the Texans back in Week 3.

I fully expect Bill Belichick to refocus this team over the next week and have them prepared to play a relatively mistake-free game next week, regardless of if they play Pittsburgh or Kansas City, and move onto the SB.