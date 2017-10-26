- World Series Game 1: Keuchel’s 3 Mistakes + Kershaw’s 1 = Astros Beat In The Heat
- How Bad Are These Rangers? We’re About To Find Out
- Karolina Pliskova First To Clinch Semifinal Spot At WTA Finals
- League Cup On The Line: West Ham Away At Tottenham
- Astros In World Series: Road Warriors Of Reg Season Or Road Rash Of Yankee Stadium?
- Won For the Ages! Morton, McCullers Lead Astros To 1st AL Championship
- Lonzo And The Lakers Bounce Back With A Win
- With The ALCS Moving To Game 7, Maturity Needs To Come Through From ‘Baby Bombers’
- ALCS Game 6: Thumbs Up! Astros Force Game 7, 7-1; Verlander Blanks Yanks For 7
- Gord Downie: A Life Reflected In Hockey
Player Ratings: Chelsea Prevail Over Everton
-
- Updated: October 26, 2017
It was a game of two halves for Chelsea, who started this match off pretty well, but had to hold on to win. They took the lead in the 26th minute on a superb Antonio Rudiger header and it seemed to be smooth sailing for the Blues as they headed into halftime. And though it was a lead that Chelsea would not give up, the game was not without its share of close calls.
Everton fought back in the second half and had chances to even up the tie. Willy Caballero came up big for Chelsea in the second half with three saves and Willian’s stoppage-time goal gave Chelsea a two-goal advantage. And good thing, because moments later Everton brought one back to make it a 2-1 game. Too little, too late for Everton though, as they fell by that score.
In the end, Chelsea advanced to the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup and will await tomorrow’s draw to see who is up next. In the meantime, let’s look at how they performed on the day.
Starting XI
Willy Caballero – 7/10: Had essentially nothing to do in the first half, but made a huge save on Wayne Rooney to preserve the lead early in the second, which was the start of a better half from Everton. He did make a horrendous pass that nearly led to an equalizer, but recovered to snuff out the chance. Sloppy at times, but got the job done.
Antonio Rudiger – 8/10: Was left unmarked on a cross from Musonda, but finished his header with impeccable placement to the back post. Had some great passes upfield to spring the offense and even joined in on the rush himself at times, despite the fact he was in the center back position. And defensively, he hardly put a foot wrong, winning tackles and ariel balls throughout the match. He received a yellow card for a rash challenge and played a part on the loose ball that ended up in the back of the net to draw Everton within one goal, but overall had a great performance. I would like to see Antonio Conte play him as the right center back over Cesar Azpilicueta more times than not.
Andreas Christensen – 7/10: Another calm performance from the youngster. Not a hugely impactful one, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a bad play from him in this one.
Gary Cahill – 6/10: Much more impactful than in recent games. Got forward on occasion and sprung the offense a few times. But not without some classic Cahill gaffes. He whiffed on a cross into the box that nearly went in the net and made a terrible back pass to Caballero that caused issues. It can never be easy with him.
Davide Zappacosta – 7/10: Has a knack for consistently beating guys one on one and is a real threat on that ring side. He started lively, but fizzled a bit in the second half. His directness on offense brought some stability, as Willian and Pedro tend to meander in the middle of the pitch.
Ethan Ampadu – 6/10: At 17 years old, he made his first start for Chelsea. As you would expect from someone his age, his positioning and awareness was not always there. But he held his own in that midfield alongside Drinkwater.
Danny Drinkwater – 7/10: This match marked his first on Chelsea. We saw glimpses of his ability to play the long ball over the top of the defense and he did an overall solid job of managing the midfield. Perhaps his passing was not as crisp as he would have liked, but that can be attributed to some rust. He should provide for some much-needed depth in that area moving forward for Chelsea.
Kenedy – 6/10: Did not provide too much going forward, but did impact the game by working back on defense. I’ll take it. Kenedy in previous times out would look lost on defense and make reckless tackles attempting to get back into position. There was almost none of that from him. If he can defend like he did today, then he may get more opportunities to play this season.
Willian – 7/10: Struggled in the first half. Looked too often to make something on his own rather than include his teammates, and the passes he did make simply did not work. Rebounded in the second half and was a part of a few quality chances to add to Chelsea’s lead, which he eventually did by finishing off a great Fabregas pass. Signs of life from the Brazilian, who has looked like a shell of himself up to this point this season.
Michy Batshuayi – 4/10: He got into some dangerous positions in the final third, but failed to create anything of substance. Another underwhelming start from the young Belgian, who does not seem to have a middle ground. He either has a huge impact on the match, or he’s barely noticed. He has to be much more consistent if he expects to play important minutes.
Charly Musonda – 7/10: Shipped a wonderful cross to Rudiger for the opening goal. Showed good pace, but didn’t serve as a great outlet on the wing. Creative and dangerous on the ball, but was muscled off too many times by defenders. Up and downs throughout the match, but more ups than downs highlighted by that great assist.
Substitutes
Cesc Fabregas – 8/10: Subbed on in the 62nd minute for Drinkwater. Dinked a few good long balls and did not look out of sorts defensively. Had a sublime pass to Willian for what turned out to be the winning goal.
Pedro – 6/10: Subbed on in the 70th minute for Musonda. Struggled to make an offensive impact in his 20+ minutes. Did do some solid defensive work.
Alvaro Morata – N/R: Subbed on in the 85th minute for Batshuayi. Did not have enough time in the match to do anything of note.
Matthew Golda
Latest posts by Matthew Golda (see all)
- Player Ratings: Chelsea Prevail Over Everton - October 26, 2017
- Player Ratings: Dodgy Defending Does In Chelsea - October 18, 2017
- Chelsea Missed Kante And Morata . . . A Lot - October 15, 2017