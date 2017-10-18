Player Ratings: Dodgy Defending Does In Chelsea

After losing two straight matches, Chelsea looked to get things back on track in the Champions League when they took on Roma. It was not a loss, but it was close.

Chelsea jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but then conceded three consecutive goals until Eden Hazard was able to salvage a point with a 75th-minute equalizer. This match was supposed to mark the return to action for Alvaro Morata, but instead turned into a clinic of how not to defend.

Roma opened the match when Aleksandar Kolarov beat Cesar Azpilicueta with pace and rocketed a shot off Andreas Christensen that beat Thibaut Courtois. Roma then proceeded to tie the match on a free kick goal where Edin Dzeko was left unmarked. The calamity of defending was finished off when a deep ball was played by Federico Fazio over the top of Christensen, which was finished off with a sensational volley from Dzeko. Three completely different ways for Chelsea to fail defensively. All match they were hanging on by a thread and were fortunate to escape with a point.

At least Chelsea looked potent on the counter and was able to net three goals to get something out of the match. Their overall energy was much improved over their lackluster showing against Crystal Palace, but their defending needs to improve by Saturday, when they take on Watford at home.

Let’s take a look at how these players rated on the night:

Starting XI

Thibaut Courtois – 6/10: Not much he could have done on any of the three goals. If not for some key saves, could have been worse.

Cesar Azpilicueta – 3/10: Got beat by Kolarov for Roma’s first goal. Was part of the miscommunication that led to Roma’s third goal. Shaky all game. Moved to right wing later in the match and failed to do much there, too. A couple of subpar games for him. Getting beat by pace by Kolarov is concerning moving forward.

Andreas Christensen – 3/10: Played with a calmness and made some important clearances, but he also made his fair share of mistakes that proved costly. He got beat by Edin Dzeko twice. First on a set piece and then over the top. Was put in a position to show his worth, but came up small on the day.

Gary Cahill – 4/10: No huge mistakes from Cahill on the day, but also no major impact, either.

Davide Zappacosta – 6/10: Could have helped Azpilicueta on the defending side for the opening goal, but looked dangerous offensively on that right wing. He took on defenders one-on-one and could beat them with pace or ball skills. He led all players in crosses played and put a bunch of great crosses into the box. Subbed out in the 77th minute. Chelsea should look to play through Zappacosta more. His 42 touches were too low.

Marcos Alonso – 5/10: Non-factor on the offensive end of the pitch, which is his specialty. Defended okay, but had a tough time completing passes.

David Luiz – 7/10: Unbelievable curling strike for the opening goal in the match. Was placed in a holding position in the midfield, but was never able to get a footing in the match due to the lack of possession. Though he did do a solid job winning tackles in that area. He provided a ton of energy that went missing when he exited the match in the 57th minute.

Cesc Fabregas – 6/10: Not as aggressive as last match, due to the fact Roma dominated the ball. Winning tackles is not what he is known for and did not have many opportunities to impact the game offensively. Quiet performance.

Tiemoue Bakayoko – 6/10: Showed a willingness to surge forward on offense and had a few opportunities to score. Very effective passing the ball as well. However, his overall presence in the midfield was average, as Roma controlled much of the possession. Could have pressed Federico Fazio on the long ball that led to Roma’s second goal, who had too much time on the ball to pick out that pass.

Eden Hazard – 9/10: Picked up a sloppy Roma ball in the midfield that sprung a quick counter, which led to his first goal off a deflected Morata shot. Scored his second goal of the match to tie things at three on a great header. Led the team in dribbles and key passes and without him, Chelsea would have likely seen defeat.

Alvaro Morata – 7/10: In his return, he linked up well with Hazard and sprung a few counters. Looked a little rusty and struggled to hold up the play in the forward position. He did not score, but his presence in the box was worrisome to defenders, as he brings a wide array skills to the pitch.

Substitutes

Pedro – 7/10: Came on for Luiz and immediately began to influence the play with some incisive passing and darting runs. He was able to pick out Hazard on a cross to even up the match.

Antonio Rudiger – 6/10: Came on for Zappacosta as Chelsea changed formation. He slotted into the back-three and, well, wasn’t on the pitch for any Roma goals. So, that was a positive. He also found himself in some forward positions on the pitch and provided some intrigue on the offensive end, but did miss an open header late that could have won the match.

Willian – 3/10: Came on for Hazard. Provided nothing going forward. Struggled to even make a pass, highlighted by the fact he passed one ball straight out of play. Had a ball fumble down to his feet in the box and was inattentive. Futile performance.