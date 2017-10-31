Player Ratings: Roma Invicta, A Night To Forget For Chelsea

With all the talk of N’Golo Kante returning to training and possibly starting this match, he did not even make the roster for the game. And by how things went, his presence was missed yet again as Chelsea fell to Roma, 0-3.

The game began with some wide open play. On one end, Pedro got into the box and had an opportunity to put Chelsea in front. That play was snuffed out, but quickly turned around into a chance for Roma. A deep ball ricocheted off Edin Dzeko and found the foot of the on-rushing Stephen El Shaarawy, who blasted a laser past Thibaut Courtois. Conceding a goal in the first minute is not the start Chelsea wanted on the road.

As Chelsea was growing into the match, a crucial error by Antonio Rudiger led to Roma’s second goal. And Chelsea dug themselves into a deeper hole. An early second half sub by Antonio Conte looked to change the momentum of the match. He put on Willian for Gary Cahill in an effort to be more offensive. It did not work.

Roma’s Diego Perotti produced a screamer that beat Courtois near post and all but sealed Chelsea’s fate on the night. Roma was superb, but Chelsea hardly put up a fight. Such a lack of execution all night. And even more, they simply lacked effort.

Remarkably, Atletico Madrid drew at home to Qarabag, so Chelsea is still in a good position to advance out of the group stage. However, a lot of questions remain heading into their massive match against Manchester United this Sunday.

Starting XI

Thibaut Courtois – 4/10: He had no chance on the first Roma goal, but was just slow to react on the second. And his positioning on the third was questionable. He made a great save to stop a fourth. Overall, it is hard to blame the keeper on a night where the players in front failed him as much as they did. Roma produced far too many quality chances.

Antonio Rudiger – 2/10: He let Dzeko split him on the first El Shaarawy goal and did not deal with the incoming ball on his second goal. After a positive start to his Chelsea career, this match was easily his worst.

David Luiz – 3/10: Split on the opening goal and a poor touch led to an outstanding chance. Sloppy with the ball all match. Passes were consistently splitting him and Rudiger all night and the two failed to adjust.

Gary Cahill – 4/10: Subbed off in the 55th minute for Willian in a tactical move by Conte to produce more offense. Though he made no glaring errors defensively, he lacks the offensive creativity to keep him on the pitch in a match down two goals. Somehow, sadly, he was the top performer on that back line in this match.

Cesar Azpilicueta – 3/10: Let the run of El Shaarawy get in front of him for the second goal. His crosses lacked the quality we have been accustomed to seeing from him on that right side. Moved to center back when Cahill was subbed off and continued to underperform.

Tiemoue Bakayoko – 5/10: Some positives in this match. He got up the pitch offensively and made some very dangerous passes and crosses. Failed to hit the net on a header that could have turned the match around. Defensively, he used his body well to position himself between the ball and the Roma player intercepting balls and pushing players around a bit. A semi-bright spot for a Chelsea player.

Cesc Fabregas – 1/10: As low as you can go for Fabregas in this one. Off the mark on his passes all night and gave a cheap ball away for Roma’s third goal.

Marcos Alonso – 3/10: He was slow to react on the opening goal, which was a portent of things to come for Chelsea. Poor defending all match and still a no-show offensively, which was his strong suit for Chelsea last season. A shell of his form we saw last year.

Pedro – 4/10: He stumbled on a big chance in the opening minute, which quickly led to a deficit for Chelsea. He showed effort and got in the right areas, but did not have the quality on the night to ultimately finish any of his chances.

Eden Hazard – 5/10: He was very lively first half and looked to be the only player up for this match, but hard to produce when you’re not getting any help from teammates.

Alvaro Morata – 2/10: Failed to link up with Hazard all match. Poor with his back to goal. Did not serve as an outlet for the midfield. Put a ball over the top of goal on a glorious chance that could have brought Chelsea within one goal. A disappointing night which saw him subbed off in the 75th minute.

Substitutes

Willian – 2/10: Came on early in the second half for Cahill, but never found any rhythm. He looked even slower and off the pace as everyone else. The poor season continues for the Brazilian.

Danny Drinkwater – 3/10: Subbed on in the 71st minute for Fabregas. Did not struggle, but did not positively impact the game. He was merely there.

Michy Batshuayi – 4/10: Came on for Morata and at least showed effort. Had a few half-decent chances. Interesting to see who Conte goes with on Sunday against United, as Morata has seen a dip in form.