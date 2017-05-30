NFL Network Reveals 2017 Top 100 Players 50-41

NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2017 list has passed the halfway mark as players #50-41 were revealed on Memorial Day. This week’s list showcased receivers on the negative side of 30, as well as a pair of perennial Pro Bowl offensive linemen. Interestingly enough, the list actually started off with a second-year quarterback that has tons of potential but too many fumbles.

#50 – Marcus Mariota, QB Tennessee Titans

Drafted second-overall in 2015, Marcus Mariota has been impressing players, coaches, and fans with his considerable poise and skills as a runner and passer. In only two seasons, Mariota has rushed for four touchdowns and passed for 45. Solid production considering that the former Oregon quarterback has finished both seasons on injured reserve. Health has been an issue, as has a chronic fumbling problem. Mariota has fumbled 19 times in two seasons, losing 11. Not a great sign, but the Titans quarterback is young enough that he can learn new habits.

#49 – Jadeveon Clowney, DE Houston Texans

A constant on the injury report since being drafted #1 overall in 2014, Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney finally turned the corner and became a terror for opposing offenses. Sans JJ Watt, he doubled his tackles for loss (8 to 17), and upped his sacks from 4.5 to six. Clowney didn’t tally a sack during two playoff games, but he did intercept a crucial pass against Oakland to set up his offense in the red zone. Clowney is improving at a frightening rate and should be a force for Houston, as long as he remains healthy.

#48 – Jordy Nelson, WR Green Bay Packers

Unranked last season, Packers’ wideout Jordy Nelson missed the entire 2015 season with a torn ACL, but fought his way back with a solid 2016 campaign. Nelson started all 16 games and once again served as Green Bay’s most reliable receiving option. The 31-year-old went over 1,000 yards for the fourth time in his career and posted his second-best touchdown total with 14.

#47 – Trent Williams, OT Washington Redskins

The fourth-overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, Williams has been with Washington his entire career. Known as Silverback (as in gorilla), the big tackle cuts an imposing figure and is one of the absolute best tackles around. Williams has been suspended twice for substance abuse issues, but he has still played his way to five Pro Bowls.

#46 – Michael Bennett, DE Seattle Seahawks

Originally signed by Seattle as an undrafted free agent, Michael Bennett actually spent four seasons in Tampa before making a return to the Pacific Northwest and recording his first official statistics as a Seahawk. Since signing as a free agent in 2013, Bennett has become a key member of Seattle’s defense, tallying 30.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. He has earned Pro Bowl honors twice and was nominated defensive MVP of the all-star game in 2015.

#45 – Larry Fitzgerald, WR Arizona Cardinals

Larry Fitzgerald just can’t catch a break. The Cardinals’ wide receiver has been plagued by subpar quarterback play throughout his career and has failed to reach the playoffs in nine of his 13 seasons. To make matters worse, Fitzgerald dropped 18 spots in the Top 100 despite catching 100+ passes for the fourth time in his career and going over 1,000 yards for the eighth time. Fitzgerald is 33 years old, but you wouldn’t know it by watching him play.

#44 – Cam Newton, QB Carolina Panthers

Number one on last year’s list, the 2015 MVP experienced quite a plummet in the Top 100. Not that Cam Newton was particularly bad in 2016; the Panthers just struggled as a team. Granted, Newton’s touchdowns did drop last season from 35 passing to 19 and from 10 rushing to five. Despite experiencing more of a down year, Newton still put out better stats than a majority of NFL quarterbacks.

#43 – Marshal Yanda, G Baltimore Ravens

A six-time Pro Bowler, Ravens’ guard Marshal Yanda is one of the NFL’s best offensive linemen. Yanda has been helping protect Joe Flacco and opening up rushing lanes since 2007, earning first-team All-Pro honors twice and second-team All-Pro three times. Only 32 years old, Yanda hasn’t displayed any signs of slowing down.

#42 – Jarvis Landry, WR Miami Dolphins

Known as Juice, Dolphins’ wide receiver Jarvis Landry is by far the team’s best skill player. Landry has topped 80 receptions all three seasons of his career, setting a career-high of 110 in 2015, and has gone over 1,000 yards twice. Juice is a dangerous receiver, but he also frequently contributes as a punt returner. His stats are impressive considering how inconsistent Ryan Tannehill has been behind center.

#41 – Devonta Freeman, RB Atlanta Falcons

Up nine spots from the 2016 list, Devonta Freeman showcased his full skill tree as he helped the Falcons reach the Super Bowl. In 16 games, topped 1,000 yards for the second time in his three-year career and totaled 13 touchdowns rushing and receiving. Once he reached the playoffs, Freeman kept the big plays going, scoring a touchdown against the Seahawks, Packers, and Patriots. Freeman may need to work on his pass blocking, but he is quickly turning into one of the best backs in the league.

The Top 100 Players countdown continues next Monday with 40-31.