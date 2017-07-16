Potential Captains For The Buffalo Sabres

With the Buffalo Sabres seemingly moving on from Brian Gionta, it is time to search for a new captain to lead this young franchise. And the Sabres have plenty of options to choose from.

Ryan O’Reilly

He seems like the most obvious candidate. In 570 games, O’Reilly has scored 131 goals and 361 points. He was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche with the 33rd overall pick in the 2009 NHL Draft. O’Reilly was later acquired by the Sabres along with Jamie McGinn in exchange for Mikhail Grigorenko, Nikita Zadorov, JT Compher, and the 31st overall pick in the 2015 draft. He was named an alternative captain immediately. O’Reilly just has that drive and determination that is needed to be captain. He could lead this young locker room well.

Jack Eichel

The new face of the Buffalo Sabres, and if this was any other era, he would be too young. However, in the current era of the NHL, a 20-year-old Eichel could be captain of the Sabres. Just like Connor McDavid in Edmonton. In his relatively young NHL career, Eichel has scored 48 goals and had 113 points in just 142 games. Eichel was drafted 2nd overall in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Kyle Okposo

A consistent player for the Buffalo Sabres, Okposo was their sole representative for the 2017 NHL All-Star Game. Although Okposo’s season was cut short for an undisclosed medical reason that sent him to the neurological intensive care unit in Buffalo, he is looking for a bounce back season. Okposo has some leadership on his résumé. He was an alternate captain for the New York Islanders before becoming a Sabre in 2016.

Jason Pominville

And our last candidate has been captain of the Sabres before. It was definitely a unique situation. You see when Pominville was captain, his alternatives were rotated between four other players: Thomas Vanek, Derek Roy, Drew Stafford, and Paul Gaustad all wore the As for some time. Maybe this time around, the Sabres will handle things more traditionally.

Whoever the next captain will be, they will have to deal with the different challenges associated with a changing, up-and-coming team. I am sure whoever that is is up for the challenge.