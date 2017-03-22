Potential Decision Time In 2019 For Yankees: Manny Machado Or Bryce Harper?

With the current roster rebuild of the New York Yankees, the focus of the future of the team seems rooted in the minor leagues. Names like Gleyber Torres, Jorge Mateo, Blake Rutherford, and Clint Frazier are among the top of the position players within the organization right now. The idea is that these prospects will build a future dynasty for the Bronx Bombers. However, while one eye is focused on the prospects, it is difficult for the other eye to not be looking at what acquisitions that the Yankees will make in the near future. Specifically, who the Yankees will sign during the epic free agency class of 2019. Headlining that offseason’s free agents (assuming that they do not sign extensions in the next two years) are Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper and Baltimore Orioles third basemen Manny Machado.

In the days of the boss, George Steinbrenner would have thrown money at these two elite players in the effort to sign them both. However, those days are gone and the Hal Steinbrenner regime is more frugal than his father’s. While it is entirely possible that the Yankees will not sign either Machado or Harper (due to their prospect pool), the assumption is that the Yankees will end up making a splash by signing at least one of these players (but not both). This leads to the main question that every franchise will be asking themselves: which one?

For this article, I will be comparing Manny Machado and Bryce Harper at their current places in their respective careers to determine who the Yankees should sign in 2019. The next two seasons will not be projected at all, so this determination will be down to what these players have done so far in their careers. Also, the current roster members who will be under contract at the time of the two’s free agency will be called into consideration. There will be no hypothetical trades taken into consideration or free agent signings. With that said, who should the New York Yankees sign: Harper or Machado?

General Information

The interesting thing about comparing Manny Machado and Bryce Harper is how similar their careers have been up to this point. Both players have played five seasons at the MLB level. Also, both players are currently 24 years old. Machado is slightly older than Harper with his birthday in July while Harper’s is in October.

Machado is right-handed while Harper is left-handed. For Yankee Stadium, Harper being left-handed could lead to an increase in his power numbers. While the same thing was said about Brian McCann, that did not pan out well for the catcher. McCann did set a career high for home runs as a Yankee, but it was only two more than his previous career high. McCann remained in the mid-20s with his home run production.

Meanwhile, Manny Machado is known for having good pop to the opposite field. Even though he is right-handed, his opposite field power could balance him out with Harper.

Edge: Harper

Career Numbers

Harper

Up until last season (which I will get to later in the article), Bryce Harper was steadily increasing his numbers. At this moment, Harper’s numbers are still respectable. Below are Harper’s career statistics:

Slash: .274/.382/.501, 657 games played, 651 hits, 121 HR, 334 RBIs, 412 runs, 122 2B, 17 3B, 566 SO, 21.5 WAR

The number that sticks in Harper’s stat line is that he has scored more runs than he has driven in. Also, Harper has been displaying great power in his young career. Out of his 651 hits, essentially 40% of those have been for extra bases.

Machado

Manny Machado’s career has seen a steady rise in most of his statistics. Taking out his injury hampered 2014, every season in Machado’s career has been an improvement.

Slash: .284/.348/.533, 608 games played, 699 hits, 105 HR, 311 RBIs, 357 runs, 143 2B, 8 3B, 450 SO, 24.4 WAR

Early in his career, Machado was a doubles machine. He led the AL in 2013 with 51 doubles, but that number has gone down while the ball has left the park more often. Along with his home runs going up, Machado has improved on his RBI count every season (barring the 2014 season).

Comparison

When looking at the career numbers between Harper and Machado, they are not too far apart from each other. Machado has a better WAR while playing 49 fewer games than Harper. Harper was seriously hampered by his poor 2016 campaign. Machado also has more doubles and hits while posting a better batting average and slugging percentage. For Harper, he has the edge over Machado in home runs, games played, RBIs, but also in strikeouts.

Harper’s career shows a bit more of an “all or nothing” tendency in his game. His season average for strikeouts is at 140. Even in 2014 where Harper only played 100 games, he still managed to strikeout more than 100 times. Meanwhile, Machado has balance to his offensive approach. Machado’s average season strikeout total is 120. On the flip side, Harper draws more walks than Machado, besting him by 212 walks in their careers. Even with this large discrepancy with walks, Harper’s on-base percentage is only slightly better than Machado’s.

Edge: Machado

2016 Season Numbers

Harper

One of the most disappointing players of 2016 was Bryce Harper. Harper’s 2016 was so poor that questions about whether this would be an indicator for the rest of his career have arisen. Harper posted a subpar batting average of .243. His slugging percentage dropped back to his norm from his stellar 2015 season (from .649 to .441). He still got on base at a healthy rate, posting a .373 OBP, due in large part to the 108 walks that he had. Harper walked about 17% of all of his plate appearances in 2016.

Harper’s power swing took a hit in 2016 as well. He hit 24 home runs, down from the 42 he hit in 2015. Not only were his home run numbers down, Harper’s extra base hit count was down by 31. 2016 was not a positive year for the career of Bryce Harper. He will be looking to bounce back this season.

Machado

While Harper was having his worst season statistically, Manny Machado arguably had the best year of his career. Though it only matched his second best single season WAR (6.7), it is difficult to argue that Machado has had a better season. Machado slashed .294/.343/.533 last season, setting career highs in both his batting average and slugging percentage. He also set a career high in home runs (37), RBIs (96), and runs scored (105).

The lone downside to Machado’s offense last season was his career high mark in strikeouts (120). While the league has changed to the point where striking out is acceptable if countered with enough hitting or power. Machado’s strikeout total is nothing too alarming, though. In 2016, Machado only struck out in 18.75% of all of his at-bats.

Edge: Machado

Best Season

Harper

Without a doubt, Bryce Harper’s best professional season at the MLB level is 2015. That season, Harper won the NL MVP while leading the NL in numerous offensive categories. The man had the best OBP (.460) and slugging percentage (.649) in the NL while having the most home runs (42) and runs scored (118). Harper’s WAR for that season was 9.9, which is crazy to think about. Bryce Harper was worth 10 wins in 2015 alone.

Harper posted an impressive batting average as well (.330) which ranked second in the NL to Dee Gordon (.333). On top of his 42 home runs, Harper smacked 38 doubles and 1 triple to total 81 extra base hits. He fell 1 RBI short of hitting the century mark, which is something Harper has yet to accomplish. Also, Harper only struck out (131) seven more times than he walked (124).

Machado

Personally, I think that Machado’s best single season was last year. He posted his highest batting average, slugging percentage, and home run total. However, his best single-season WAR came in 2015. That season, Machado’s WAR was 7.1, which is .4 better than his 2016 campaign but 2.8 worse than Harper’s 2015. In 2015, Machado slashed .286/.359/.502, setting a career mark in OBP. Machado belted 35 home runs that season to the tune of 86 RBIs.

Manny Machado’s 2015 was an important one for the young third basemen. After an injury plagued 2014, he needed a bounce back year to establish himself as one of the best infielders in the game. Playing in every single game, the Baltimore third baseman did just that. While I personally think 2016 was the better year for Machado, 2015 was his most important one.

Edge: Harper

Award Recognition

Harper

In his five seasons, Bryce Harper has racked up a good amount of recognition. Harper has been named to the NL All-Star team in all but one of his MLB seasons. The year he was not named to the All-Star team was in 2014 when he only played 100 games. As mentioned previously, Harper has won the NL MVP Award. Also, he has claimed the NL Rookie of the Year Award in 2012 and a Silver Slugger in his 2015 MVP campaign.

Machado

While Manny Machado does not have an MVP award to flaunt, his trophy case is still full in only five seasons. Machado is a two-time Gold Glove winner (2013 and 2015) and he received the Platinum Glove for the AL (which is awarded to the best defender in all of the player’s respective league) in 2013. Machado has been elected to three All-Star Games in each full season he has played in. The highest Machado has finished in the AL MVP voting is fourth.

Edge: Harper

Injury History

Harper

Bryce Harper was dealing with nagging injuries last season, but he did not spend time on the disabled list. However, Harper has had two separate trips to the DL during his career. Both times he was only placed on the 15-day DL. In 2013, Harper found his way to the DL with bursitis in his left knee. Harper’s 2014 visit to the DL was from a thumb sprain. Neither injury sends out too many red flags and should not be worrisome two seasons from now.

Machado

On the other hand, Manny Machado’s injury history is a bit more concerning. In 2013, Machado ended the regular season on the DL after suffering an injury to his knee in September. Machado had torn a ligament in his left knee. That injury plagued Machado during his 2014 season. He had to start the season on the DL and was not activated until May 1. Then in August of that season, Machado sprained his right knee. At first, he was placed on the 15-day DL, but was later bumped up to the 60-day DL and missed the rest of the season. Machado has had two clean seasons since then, but he has had one major problem in one knee and another worrisome injury in the other.

Edge: Harper

The Assumed Yankees Roster

Harper

At the time of Bryce Harper’s free agency, the Yankees will have two players on their roster who have notable MLB experience in the outfield. They are Aaron Hicks and Jacoby Ellsbury. Brett Gardner’s contract runs out at the end of 2018. Meanwhile, the young guys will be either on the MLB roster or on the cusp of breaking into the big leagues. Aaron Judge, Billy McKinney, Clint Frazier, and Blake Rutherford are all currently outfield prospects that will likely be filling in at least two of the starting spots. This does not include the potential of Gleyber Torres or Jorge Mateo being transferred into the outfield as well.

If the Yankees have a desire to sign Bryce Harper, then some of these prospects will probably have to be moved. If all stays the same, there will be someone losing out on a job in New York. It could be Harper or it could be a young prospect. It most likely will not be Ellsbury because of his massive contract.

Machado

For Manny Machado, the infield will be as crowded as the outfield. In this analysis, I am taking away first base as a position of relevance because it is highly unlikely Machado will move to first at that point in his career. Heading into Machado’s free agency offseason, the Yankees will still have Didi Gregorius and Starlin Castro under contract. Chase Headley will be a free agent, which potentially opens up third base. However, the Yankees have a wealth of infield prospects at their disposal. These prospects include Torres, Mateo, Tyler Wade, and Miguel Andujar.

The big issue with the infield prospect class is that all four players have shown incredible upside within the Yankees organization. Torres was the best hitter this spring before being assigned to Double-A. Both Torres and Wade have batting averages above .400 in spring this year while Andujar batted a modest .304. Mateo has struggled this spring, but his upside is huge with his speed. The Yankees look to have a log jam in the infield even before thinking about signing Machado.

Edge: Push

All Things Considered, Who Should the Yankees Sign?

To be perfectly honest, if half of the prospects pan out to be good to MVP level players, then the Yankees will not need to sign Bryce Harper nor Manny Machado. However, this exercise is under the assumption that the Yankees will sign one of them. It is a difficult decision because of how similar these players are while their differences present intriguing conversation pieces.

With Machado, he is a top talent third baseman in the game. Defensively, he is better than Harper when compared to the others at the position. Harper is no slouch in RF, but Machado is top 2 in defensive third basemen (if not the best). Machado has been more consistent over his career when healthy. However, the health is a huge concern for a player that will be asking for a 7-10 year contract. Plus, the Yankees have a wealth of infield talent that they already will struggle to figure out.

On Harper’s side, his best is better than Machado’s best at the plate. Harper hits for more power and gets on base better than Machado. Harper has a speed advantage over Machado as well, racking up 58 stolen bases compared to Machado’s 30. For Harper, the question is which season is the fluke: 2015 or 2016? While there will be two seasons to determine that before Harper’s free agency, it begs the question now. Will Harper bounce back this season or is he a player who hits around .270 with some pop? Harper is more of an uncertainty at this point in his career.

So, who should the Yankees sign? My answer is Bryce Harper.

Why?

If I was starting a team from scratch tomorrow and had to choose between the two, I would choose Manny Machado. The main reason I chose Harper over Machado is the talent pool of infielders. Gleyber Torres looks to be the real deal and Miguel Andujar impressed me this spring. Meanwhile, I have reservations about Aaron Judge and I do not believe Aaron Hicks will prevent Harper from joining. Frazier can replace Gardner in LF while Judge (if hitting well) can serve as the DH while the better defender (Harper) plays the field.

My selection of Harper after this process is with trepidation. While others might be sold on Harper being one of the greats of this generation, I need to be shown more. His power is impressive, but he has had one season where he fully put it together. Meanwhile, every season Manny Machado has played full time, he has produced. His best might not beat Harper’s best, but his consistency is a whole lot better. To be honest, though, I think the Yankees (if they do sign either) will go with Bryce Harper.