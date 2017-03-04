Potential Future Texans From The Combine’s Offensive Stars

The NFL Scouting Combine is running all weekend as hundreds of college prospects look to earn a draft spot. The first two days have been an outstanding watch with ridiculous performances from the tight ends and a record-breaking 40-yard dash from John Ross (4.22 seconds). The intriguing part is that these performances have all come from offensive players. The defenders won’t hit the field until Sunday and Monday.

Bill O’Brien, Rick Smith, and the Texans scouting department are in Indy for the Combine looking to shore up more than a few holes on the roster. Unfortunately, the Wild Card victory over Oakland actually served as a double-edged sword in that it pushed the Texans back to 25th overall on the draft board. This position, while indicative of a solid season, doesn’t always work out because it’s harder to get some of the top players available.

With that in mind, let’s examine three offensive players that could be available in the various rounds.

Brad Kaaya (QB) – Standing tall at 6-feet-4-inches, Kaaya is in the prototypical range for the NFL. Miami’s all-time passer has 9,968 career passing yards to his name. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein lists Kaaya as a developmental prospect, but says his intangibles and hours spent in quarterback camps make him a possible starter.

“Kaaya could have used another year of college, but he has the tools and intangibles to become an NFL starter. While he can work around his average arm strength, he must improve his accuracy and anticipation if he is to make a mark in the NFL.”

During the passing drills, Kaaya showed off fantastic footwork, decent arm strength, and very nice ball placement. Most of his throws were receptions while very few actually hit the ground. Kaaya’s best throws actually came on the deep routes while his worst were on the intermediate in-breaking routes.

Kaaya would be a very solid prospect for the Texans with his arm strength considering his experience in a pro-style offense and his comfort as a play-action passer. Plus, Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network remarked during the Combine broadcast that Kaaya has the smoothest footwork of every quarterback in this year’s class. The Texans need a passer who has the fundamentals in place and can come in running in camp. Sure, his inconsistent accuracy and questionable arm strength will push him to the bench for a year or two, but he could turn into a solid player. Plus, he would be fun to watch in a competition with Brock Osweiler and Tom Savage.

Prediction: Rounds 4 or 5.

Michael Roberts (TE) – Sitting at 6-feet-4-inches and 270-lbs., Michael Roberts from Toledo cuts an imposing figure. Despite this large size, however, Roberts can run fairly well. He registered a 4.86-second 40-yard dash, which is a decent number. He worked three jobs to pay his way to college as a walk-on freshman. After a year of hard work, he finally earned a scholarship and greatly improved his stats during a three-year career. Roberts started out with four receptions for 65 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore, improved in his junior season with 21 receptions for 234 yards and four touchdowns, and ultimately peaked as a senior with 45 receptions for 533 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Roberts will need a bit of work to get his blocking up to NFL standards, but he could immediately come in and contribute as a red zone target. He specialized in the red zone as a senior, as evidenced by his 16 touchdowns, and he has very good hands. The big tight end didn’t drop anything during the gauntlet drill, and he even made one spectacular catch at full speed where he hopped up and snagged the ball directly over his head with both hands. Roberts didn’t even slow down.

The Texans will most likely need a tight end with Ryan Griffin heading to free agency and CJ Fiedorowicz’s injury history. Stephen Anderson is the only other tight end on the with game experience.

Prediction: Rounds 5 or 6

Forrest Lamp (OT) – The 6-foot-4-inch, 309-lb. behemoth started all four years at left tackle for Western Kentucky. Lamp earned first-team all conference selection the past two seasons while protecting his quarterback. During the Combine, Lamp showcased phenomenal balance during the position drills. He also showed off some of that impressive strength with 34 reps on the bench press (tied for second on Friday).

The Texans would be wise to pick Lamp if he is available at #25. Brown is getting older at left tackle, and the right tackle position is always in question. Lance Zierlein says that Lamp has the ability to play every position along the line. He could be an instant contributor for Houston. Lamp would eventually replace Brown, but he could start out on the right side of the line while Newton finishes healing.

Prediction: Round 1