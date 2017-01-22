Potential Hall Of Famers From The Yankees’ 2017 Roster

With the 2017 MLB Hall of Fame class announced on Wednesday, it still remains fresh in the minds of many. Interesting debates are sparked during these times since it is fresh and during the slow portion of the offseason. Before breaking down the roster to look at the upcoming 2017 season, I want to look at the current Yankees’ roster to see if there are any potential future Hall of Famers who will be wearing the pinstripes this season. There were two former Yankees inducted this year, so will there be more to come from this current crop of ball players?

Before discussing the players I believe have a chance to be voted into the Hall, I must define the criteria. No player under the age of 30 and less than 9 years of MLB service will be consider. So Gary Sanchez, Didi Gregorious, and the young prospects will not be considered. There is too much speculation involved in those players.

Slim Chance: Matt Holliday

When looking over the roster, there are only two names that stand out as potential players who could be considered for the Hall of Fame. Matt Holliday is one of the two, though his chances are slim currently.

Matt Holiday’s Career Numbers: 1995 hits, .303/.382/.515 slash, 295 HRs, 1153 RBIs, 1104 runs, 448 doubles, 44.4 career WAR

Holliday, who is 37 years old, has played 13 seasons at the MLB level. This season will see him hit two offensive milestones: 300 career home runs and 2000 hits. Neither of those two milestones are Hall of Fame worthy, especially for a player who’s best known for his offense. For the most part, his current numbers do not indicate a Cooperstown call in the future. Especially since he has spent the last two seasons dealing with injuries.

However, Holliday’s career batting average of .304 is an impressive one. If Holliday can keep that average around that number, he would finish above current Hall of Famers Frank Thomas, Robin Yount, and Yogi Berra. Also, it is higher than all three of the current inductees Ivan Rodriguez, Jeff Bagwell, and Tim Raines. Holliday ranks 109th in doubles, putting him above Hall of Famers Rod Carew, Barry Larkin, and Willie McCovey.

Along with his numbers, Holliday is a seven-time All-Star and a five-time Silver Slugger. Holliday’s best season was in 2007 where he finished second in the NL MVP voting. That season, Holliday led the NL in hits (216), doubles (50), RBIs (137), batting average (.340), and total bases (386). Though he does not have the vital MVP award, Holliday has been recognized throughout his career.

Some of Holliday’s statistics do rank well among Hall of Famers. However, when looking at who he is ahead of, most of them had another aspect of their career that stood out. Frank Thomas and Jeff Bagwell had the power, Robin Yount and Ivan Rodriguez had the defense, Tim Raines had the speed, and Yogi Berra played catcher along with all of his World Series rings. Unless Holliday has three more seasons of career production, he will not last more than one year on the ballot.

Strong Chance: CC Sabathia

The only other player on the Yankees who has a chance of making his way into Cooperstown is CC Sabathia. Though starting pitchers do not fare well in the Hall of Fame voting, Sabathia can prove to have a strong resume by the time he retires.

CC Sabathia’s Carrer Numbers: 223-141 W-L record, 3.70 ERA, 2726 strikeouts, 1.250 WHIP, 57.9 WAR

The tail end of Sabathia’s career has not been kind to the man. Last season, Sabathia’s 3.91 ERA was his lowest since 2012. In between those two seasons, Sabathia’s ERA had been 4.78 (2013), 5.28 (2014), and 4.73 (2015). This has hurt his career ERA drastically, which places him in Mike Mussina territory.

On the plus side, Sabathia is only 274 strikeouts away from the milestone of 3000 strikeouts. Only 16 pitchers have pulled off that milestone in the history of baseball. Out of those 16 pitchers, only two are not in the Hall of Fame. Both of them, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling, are currently on the ballots with character issues playing a big part in keeping them out. Even with Sabathia’s recent struggles, he can repeat his last two seasons (strikeout wise) and reach the 3000 mark.

If Sabathia were to retire right now, he would still rank 22nd all-time in career strikeouts. This would put him ahead of current Hall of Famers Tom Glavine and Bob Feller.

Normally, voters want starting pitchers to be close to the 300 wins mark to be Hall of Fame worthy. However, the current landscape of the game will have to alter that stance. With the bullpen becoming more heavily featured earlier in games, starting pitchers are going to find it difficult to get 300 wins when they only pitch 6-7 innings per start. Pedro Martinez got into the Hall with only 219 wins, which is four fewer than Sabathia currently has.

CC Sabathia has won one Cy Young in his career back in 2007 with the Cleveland Indians. In addition to that Cy Young Award, he has racked up six All-Star selections. He has also finished inside the top-5 Cy Young voting four other times in his career.

In addition to his regular season statistics, Sabathia has seen postseason success. In his career in the ALDS, Sabathia is 6-0 with a 3.24 ERA. Plus, Sabathia won ALCS MVP in 2009 against the Los Angeles Angels. He posted a 1.13 ERA in two starts against the Angels, winning both of his starts. Though Sabathia has struggled some in the postseason, he has one World Series ring from 2009 and a winning record overall.

If CC Sabathia retired right now, would he be a Hall of Famer? Potentially. His numbers as of right now would possibly get him inducted in his later years on the ballot. However, Sabathia can rattle off two more average seasons and hit one major milestone that would almost guarantee his entrance into Cooperstown. The 3000 strikeout club, a Cy Young, and a World Series ring is a strong case to be made for a starting pitcher.

Perhaps in the past, the Yankees’ roster would have been filled with numerous potential Hall of Famers. Potentially, one of the young prospects could turn out to have a Hall of Fame career. Maybe the Yankees acquire someone over the course of the season that has a Hall of Fame resume. As of right now, only one player stands a true chance of being enshrined in Cooperstown when he retires.