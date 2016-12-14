Potential Patriots Pro Bowlers

13 games down, 3 to go, and the Patriots, per usual since 2001, are one of the top teams in the NFL. Hand in hand with such sustained dominance is the presence of multiple Pro Bowl caliber players on the roster, so why not take a quick peek at who in New England will be receiving an invite? Though I’m sure if the team has any say in the matter, none of them will be able to make the trip come January 29th due to preparing for a certain game the week after.

The Obvious Candidates

Tom Brady – Not a whole lot to say here that hasn’t been said already. If for some reason you’ve been living under a rock, Brady has been dominating NFL defenses since returning from suspension. Brady has led the Patriots to an 8-1 record over the past 10 weeks, and for those of you who write off wins-losses for a QB because they’re a “team achievement,” Brady has been every bit as great in the stat sheets as well. He currently leads the league in TD:Int ratio (22:2) and in Passer Rating with a mark of 113.6, ranks 2nd in both YPA (8.46) and Pass YPG (319.6), and sits 3rd in Completion Rate at 68.5%. Brady also ranks 1st in ESPN’s Total QBR and is also currently the highest graded overall player by Pro Football Focus. Despite missing 4 games, Brady is in the MVP discussion for many, so it’s quite clear Brady is going to be selected for his 12th career Pro Bowl, the most of any player in franchise history for the Patriots.

LeGarrette Blount – The Pro Bowl is all about counting numbers, and while Blount’s meager 4.1 YPC ranks just 18th among RBs who have had at least 80 carries this year, Blount ranks 1st with 14 rushing TDs and 5th in rushing yards at 1029. Those are the kinds of numbers Pro Bowl voters will see and immediately drool over. Not to mention he’s been an incredibly effective late-game hammer for the Patriots, including against the Ravens, where he helped salt away the win for New England with a few late carries that forced Baltimore to use their final timeouts before picking up a 1st down to seal the deal. Those are the kinds of things Pro Bowl voters remember.

Pro Bowl Bubble

Dont’a Hightower – Hightower is not the biggest name in the business when it comes to Inside Linebackers, but few have been better, particularly in the AFC, which helps his case. While his tackle numbers are usually never particularly impressive compared to the superstars at the position, few are asked to do more than Hightower is on defense. Just like Luke Keuchly or Bobby Wagner, Hightower is the QB of the defense for his team, and pundits finally seem to be taking notice of the guy after the trade of Jamie Collins, which further put the spotlight on Hightower in the middle of New England’s defense. With a relatively weak year for ILBs this season for AFC, this may finally be the year that Hightower sneaks into the Pro Bowl for the first time in his five-year career.

Martellus Bennett – While Bennett may not be the superstar that Gronk is, he is still very darn good, and has put up solid receiving numbers this season as well. On the year, Bennett has 48 catches for 614 Yards and 5 TDs, not to mention Bennett’s contributions as a blocker this year have been well stated. While fellow AFC TE Delanie Walker has slightly better receiving numbers (51/687/6), he’s not known much for his blocking and plays for a much smaller market team in the Titans. That should be enough to get Bennett back into the Pro Bowl for the 2nd time in his career, particularly after a strong prime-time showing against Baltimore Monday night where he caught all 4 of his targets for 70 yards and a TD.

On The Outside Looking In

Malcolm Butler and Devin McCourty – You know how I said earlier that the Pro Bowl is all about counting numbers? That’s where Butler and McCourty are hurting, despite very good, if not great seasons, by both players. When you’re a DB, people will immediately look at your interception numbers, and who can blame them? Very rarely do we ever try to look deeper into the numbers and dissect what exactly is going on with DBs, and those stats aren’t as easy to discuss in a short, quick manner. Instead, we tend to look at the “sexy” stat of interceptions and decide that if Player A has 6 Interceptions, he’s clearly better than Player B with just 1, and call it a day. And sadly, this lack of deeper thought into the CB and Safety positions is what will hurt these two guys most in the Pro Bowl voting, as they have combined for just 3 picks on the season.