Powered By Near Cycle From Avisail Garcia, White Sox Win, Hand Twins First Loss

Avisail Garcia hit a towering shot in the bottom of the sixth and helped power the Chicago White Sox to a 6-2 win Saturday over the Minnesota Twins. Handing their AL Central Division rival their first loss of the season; only a night after a ninth inning rally where they put two runners on, but fell short in a 3-1 loss that moved the Twins to 4-0 for the first time since 1987.

Garcia had a very impressive game for the Sox by going 3-for-4 with the aforementioned homer, a triple, single, and three RBIs. Grounding out to short in his final at-bat in the 8th, Garcia fell a double short of the cycle and making history by becoming just the sixth player in White Sox history to hit for the cycle.

The South Siders got things going early with their offense too and lead wire-to-wire. Melky Cabrera had an RBI groundout to score Tyler Saladino after Saladino lead-off the game for the Sox with a double. Garcia would get things going right away in the second with an RBI triple off Twins starter Adalberto Mejia, right after Todd Frazier drew a 14-pitch walk to start the frame. Showing how much different and more aggressive this Sox offense is then in past years, they had Geovany Soto attempt a squeeze bunt, but he missed. Thus forcing Garcia into a potential rundown between third and home. With the 6-foot-4, 240-pound Garcia heading towards home, Twins third basemen Miguel Sano was caught off guard and had his last-second toss dislodged by the Sox’s starting right fielder for the third run of the game on Minnesota’s first error of the year.

Avi’s 431-foot two-run blast to center in the sixth off reliever Justin Haley came after Frazier got his first hit of the year and was followed by a blast from catcher Geovany Soto; a solo shot to left, which gave the Sox back-to-back homers and were the first earned runs allowed by the Twins’ bullpen this year. Soto’s shot gave him three home runs on the year, thus becoming the sixth player in White Sox history to hit three home runs in the first four games of a season.

Besides Garcia’s impressive day at the plate, the Sox also once again got solid pitching from their starter. Miguel Gonzalez went six innings and allowed just two runs on seven hits with two walks and six strikeouts. The only real damage Gonzalez allowed being a two-run home run in the sixth from Jason Castro that made it a one-run game at the time.

The Sox essentially putting the game away in the bottom half though with the back-to-back jacks from Garcia and Soto. Carried by the insanely impressive April slash lines of .533/.563/.867 for Garcia, .333/.455/.867 for Soto, and .500/.571/1.333 from Matt Davidson leading the way to help the South Siders to move to an even 2-2 record on the year. Now if the Sox can continue to get this type of performance from their smaller bats once their bigger bats start finally going they can surprise a few people this year. It will definitely be interesting to see if they can keep it up cause, as we saw last year, getting off to a fast start doesn’t always guarantee making or even competing for a playoff spot. So do you think the White Sox can keep it up and actually compete at all this year?