Predicting Timberwolves’ All-Time Roster On NBA 2K18

Predicting who will appear on the all-time Timberwolves team isn’t as easy as you might think it is

Last Friday, 2K posted this Tweet announcing all-time teams for each organization and 16 new classic teams for the upcoming game.

For the upcoming release of the widely popular basketball series, 2K announced that there will be all-time teams for each organization, so this produced an interesting and thought-provoking exercise about which players deserve contention. The simple fact is that the Minnesota Timberwolves have arguable been the worst franchise in NBA history as they have not reached the playoffs in 13 years (and still counting). This means that the quality of players is not as high making this exercise more entertaining. Here goes nothing

Point Guard

This was probably the hardest position to decide as there were several deserving candidates who had career years in Minneapolis, so let’s examine the candidates

Ricky Rubio-

The enigmatic Spaniard delighted Target Center with his winning smile and tendency to throw some of the most ridiculous passes ever seen in the NBA. Rubio was drafted by the Wolves and played in Minnesota for seven years, and while he never made the playoffs he was exciting to watch. The Kevin love, Rubio, and Nikola Pekovic team that finished 40-42 during the 2013-14 season remains one of my favorite seasons. Rubio is the Wolves’ career leader in assists per game and steals per game but despite all this, his failure to never make the playoffs hurts his case

Sam Cassell-

Despite only playing two years for the Wolves, he managed to achieve much as Cassell helped the Wolves advance to their first and only Western Conference finals in franchise history. If he did not injure his knee in the series, the Timberwolves might have a championship banner hanging in the rafters. What also strengthens his case is that he is the only Wolves point guard to make the All-Star game. Cassell is the easy choice here

Shooting guard- A dearth of options

Doug West-

The longest tenured Wolves shooting guard –as he spent eight years starting at shooting guard– although he played on awful Wolves teams during the 1990s as the fledgling Wolves launched their franchise. A cult figure within the franchise as he loved to dunk on people and lock down his defender, his inclusion would make this team a nightmare for teams to break down.

Andrew Wiggins-

The Canadian basketball prospect turned number 1 overall pick turned full-time starter at point guard has his fair share of naysayers. Some believe him to be a selfish player with no hustle who is only dedicated to scoring at the detriment to the team. Some believe him to be the second coming of Rudy Gay. What can’t be denied is that Wiggins is a cold-blooded scorer and 20.6 ppg is nothing to sneeze at. While West was a fine player, he could never claim to have the talent of Maple Jordan.

Small Forward- Time for some Controversy

Wally Szczerbiak-

The Timberwolves have not had much talent when it comes to wing players, as most do not last more than two years before moving to seek new pastures. Like Cassell, Wally is the only player at his position to make the All-Star team and this does play a big part in deciding an all-time team. Although he was a defensive liability, he was great three-point shooter for a franchise that has struggled to find shooters

Jimmy Butler-

Yes, I know that he has never played a single game in Target Center but what can cannot be denied is that Butler is the greatest wing player the Wolves have ever had on their roster. A defensive monster who relishes locking down the best wing players night in and night out combined with a blossoming offensive game leaves me no doubt that Butler is the choice here.

Power forward- We all know the answer

Kevin Love-

Those of us in Minnesota still remember fat Kevin Love dominating the boards every night and Love holds the record for rebounds per game and total rebound percentage. No one made 20 and 10 every night look easier and in any other position he would clearly be the choice, but unfortunately, he comes up against the greatest Timberwolves player ever.

Kevin Garnett-

The icon, the legend and the greatest player ever to play for the Minnesota Timberwolves is the easy choice for the power forward position. If you ask causal fans to name the first player that comes to mind when you say Timberwolves, chances are they say Garnett. If you look at the career leaders for the Timberwolves you see the name Garnett repeated everywhere in widely different categories. Games played, points, blocks, and defensive rebounds are all categories which Garnett is the clear winner. The cultural impact that Garnett had in Minnesota is important as one of my enduring childhood memories is him celebrating his MVP award and dominating the 2004 playoffs.

Center- new style vs old style

Nikola Pekovic-

The Wolves have never had a bruiser at the center position like the physically intimating Nikola Pekovic. Despite often fouling out during his rookie year, he quickly learned how to play in the NBA and with Kevin Love, they formed one of the most physically imposing frontcourts in recent history. Chronic injuries ended his career too early as he was just beginning to dominate at the center position and hurt his case for inclusion. If you want an old style center on your all-time team, then Pekovic is the answer but I’m a modern man so the answer is….

Karl-Anthony Towns-

The first ever number one overall pick for the Minnesota Timberwolves has proved very quickly that he is one of the best players in the league and a franchise player for the next 10-15 years. With only two years in the league, he already averaging 21 points and 12 rebounds for his career; which put him as the highest average scorer in Timberwolves history. Towns can post up like a traditional big man or drift to the three-point line where he will drain three-pointers on the opposing teams. Towns is the easy choice here.

So, to recap, the final all-time Timberwolves team is:

PG- Sam Cassell

SG- Andrew Wiggins

SF- Jimmy Butler

PF- Kevin Garnett

C- Karl-Anthony towns

Despite a less than impressive record as a franchise the Timberwolves’ all-time team looks better than expected and could compete with the other all-time teams. As the Wolves continue to get better I’m hoping for some new names to replace the old ones as we usher in a new exciting era for the Wolves