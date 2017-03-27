Predictions For The 2017 Yankees At The Tail-End Of Spring Training

Though I wrote a similar article back in January, this one is different from that one. First off, these are predictions apply to end of the year statistics and awards rather than certain things happening. Also, this list of predictions is after Spring Training, which has granted me more knowledge to make these predictions. The other article is not simply wild stabs in the dark, but they are more general guesses about how the season will go.

Opening Day is coming up this Sunday. Spring Training is about to end and the rosters are almost cut down to the 25 player limit. The Yankees open up play Sunday in Tampa against AL East foes Tampa Bay Rays. This season will be one of much intrigue for the Bronx Bombers since there is no certainty on how the season will go. There are still numerous questions that are currently left unanswered, such as how many young prospects will get playing time? Who will fill out the rotation? Can Gary Sanchez repeat his success? How will the Yankees fare without Didi Gregorius?

Despite there being these questions, I believe that there are certain things that will happen this season. Most have strong evidence that points to these predictions. Some are my personal opinions about how a certain player or two will perform based on my view of their play. These predictions can be spot on or dead wrong. At the end of the season, I will go back and see how right or wrong I was.

1) Greg Bird is the Word: Bird will lead the Yankees in HR

After the 2016 season and heading into Spring Training, the focus of the Yankees’ source of power was on Gary Sanchez. With his impressive rookie campaign (that almost netted him a Rookie of the Year award), many believed that Sanchez would supply the bulk of the power in the lineup. Chris Carter was brought in as an insurance policy to Greg Bird at first base, which would also add some more pop to the lineup. Apparently, this might have given Bird some determination heading into Spring Training.

In 47 at-bats, Bird has knocked seven balls out of the yard. The majority of these home runs have been absolute moon shots as well. Bird has won the starting first base job based on his red hot spring. In Spring Training, Bird has slashed .447/.527/.1.085 with a total of 15 extra base hits (7 doubles, 1 triple, 7 home runs). Only six of Bird’s 21 hits this spring have been singles. His numbers and sweet swing have influenced me to believe Bird will lead the Yankees in home runs in 2017.

It will most likely come down to Sanchez and Bird for this honor. However, Bird has the advantage of being left-handed in Yankee Stadium (although the left field corner is only four more feet deeper than right field). Also, Bird has less film for team’s to study, compared to Sanchez who must have been the focus for most AL rivals.

2) Aroldis Chapman Will Slam the Door 40+ Times

The signing of Aroldis Chapman recreated a potentially dominant bullpen. With Chapman and Dellin Betances, the Yankees could have the best combo of relievers in the MLB. The lethal combo of Betances and Chapman will lead to the Yankees winning most where they have the lead after 7 innings. This will lead to Chapman being a league leader in saves. Last season (with the Yankees and Chicago Cubs), Chapman saved 36 games. This season, Chapman will save over 40 games.

While this sounds a bit gutsy with a team that is no lock to be good, that does not seem to deter closers from racking up saves. Last season, AJ Ramos of the Miami Marlins had an even 40 saves while Francisco Rodriguez had 44 for the disappointing Detroit Tigers. Even for teams that were considered bad last year, Alex Colome for the Rays and Jeanmar Gómez of the Phillies both finished the year with 37 saves. No matter how good the 2017 Yankees are, Aroldis Chapman will break the 40 mark this season.

3) The Matt Holliday Gift: Lone Yankee to Bat Over .300

Heading into the past offseason, the only offensive position that needed to be filled was DH. The Yankees decided that Matt Holliday was the man to fill that role. Thus far in Spring Training, that signing seems like it will be a great one for the Yankees. In 45 at-bats this spring, Holliday is batting .311 with 4 home runs and 11 RBIs. Even when Holiday has gotten out, he is striking the ball with great contact.

Last season, the Yankees did not have a single player break the .300 mark. Only Carlos Beltran had a batting average above .300 for the Bronx Bombers, but he was traded to the Texas Rangers at the trade deadline. This season, Matt Holliday will be the grizzled veteran who will take the mantle as the lone Yankee batting above .300. Similar to Beltran, Holliday will mostly be used as the DH, which will keep him fresh for the season. If Holliday remains a Yankee at season’s end, he will be the highest batting Yankee player with an average around the .305 mark.

4) Tanaka Time Will Almost Win the Cy Young

To say that the Masahiro Tanaka has been dominant this spring would be a massive understatement. In five starts, Tanaka has not allowed a run in 18.2 innings. It took until his fifth start for the Yankees ace to allow a walk. He was a part of a combined no-hitter against the Detroit Tigers in that outing. Tanaka has struck out 22 batters in his five starts and has only given up 6 hits. Opponents are batting a wimpy .098 against him.

In 2016, Tanaka finished third (out of starters who qualified) in ERA. This season, Tanaka looks to be in better form. In the AL, the Cy Young race is wide open. Last year, it was won by Rick Porcello, who was a surprise from the beginning of the year. Placing second in the voting was Justin Verlander, who was considered past his prime up until last year. If Tanaka pitches in a form between last season and this Spring Training, then he has a strong chance of being the first Yankee to win the AL Cy Young since 2001 when Roger Clemens won it. Unfortunately, I think that Tanaka will be bested by someone else, finishing second or third in voting.

5) Jacoby Ellsbury Will Have His Best Season In Pinstripes

To call Jacoby Ellsbury’s tenure with the New York Yankees a disappointment thus far would be another understatement. Ever since signing his 7-year/$153million deal, he has not lived up to what the Yankees (and their fans) thought they were getting from the center fielder. In his three seasons with the Yankees, Ellsbury has slashed .264/.326/.382 with 32 home runs, 80 stolen bases, and 208 runs scored. Though it would be unfair to expect Ellsbury to replicate his 2011 numbers (where he hit .321 with 32 home runs and 105 RBIs), the man has to perform better than what he has.

With that said, I believe that Jacoby Ellsbury will have his best season as a New York Yankee in 2017. For a player who had numerous solid seasons in Boston, it is my belief we will see an Ellsbury season that replicates his 2013 numbers. In 2013, Ellsbury slashed .298/.355/.426 and led the league in stolen bases with 52. His power was almost nonexistent (9 home runs) but that is not the real plus side to Ellsbury. If he can have an OBP in the mid-high .300s, then that will be exactly what the Yankees need. His home runs will squeak into the teens but his slash line will be his best by far as a Yankee in 2017.

Part of this belief comes from a solid Spring Training. His spring slash line is .286/.348/.405 with 4 stolen bases. My prediction is that his slash line will be very similar to his spring line at this point, with his OBP being about .020 points higher.

6) Another Trophy for Brett Gardner

There was only one award winner for the New York Yankees in 2016. That honor was placed upon Brett Gardner’s defense. Gardner won the Gold Glove for left fielders. In 2016, Gardner had 12 defensive runs saved in his 147 games patrolling left field. For this upcoming season, I would expect the same result.

Though there are numerous quality defensive outfielders in the AL, left field seems to be a little light. Last year, the other two finalists for the Gold Glove in left field were Alex Gordon and Colby Rasmus. Gordon, who is a four-time Gold Glove winner, is an elite defender, but Rasmus is not considered in that same breath. I expect another outfielder to replace Rasmus as a finalist, but I believe Gardner will edge out Gordon for the second year in a year.

7) Final of the Predictions: Yankees Fall One Game Short

The 2017 season can truly go any way for the Yankees. They could be AL East contenders, Wild Card hunters, or the basement of the AL. While the bullpen looks dominant, there are numerous question marks throughout the lineup and rotation. The offense is hinting at having a great season by Spring Training numbers, but the rotation will give any Yankee fan heartache. Other than Tanaka, none of the other starters look to be above average this season. Sure, Jordan Montgomery has been impressing this spring, but that is not a lock for a strong MLB season. C.C. Sabathia (6.75 ERA in 12 innings) has been hit around and Michael Pineda continues to be inconsistent (3.86 ERA, 15 strikeouts in 11.2 innings). Pineda is the best bet to be a solidified number two in the rotation, but that is a risky bet to take.

Despite the rotation, I believe the Yankees will remain in the running for the Wild Card all season. There might be stretches where they hold the top Wild Card spot. However, a drained bullpen will fall apart at the end of the season after being overworked in games not started by Tanaka. A poor record in September will result in the Yankees falling one game shy of the second Wild Card spot.