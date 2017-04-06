Previewing Yankees’ Weekend Series Against The Baltimore Orioles

The season did not kick off well for the New York Yankees once again. For the sixth straight season, the Yankees dropped the Opening Day game. Not only that, but the Bronx Bombers dropped the series to the Tampa Bay Rays. Now, it is too early in the season to be panicking or jumping to conclusions, but there are signs of a poor season within the team. However, this Friday is the start of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. Baltimore is coming off two wins against another AL East foe (the Toronto Blue Jays) at home. On Opening Day, the Orioles walked it off for the win. With the Yankees sitting with a record of 1-2, how can the team bounce back?

Baltimore’s Weak Rotation

Besides the Yankees, the Orioles might have the weakest rotation in the AL East. Somehow, this rotation manages to push the Orioles into the postseason consistently (so maybe they should be considered in higher regard). However, Friday’s starter for the Orioles is Ubaldo Jimenez, who had an ERA of 5.44 and drifted out of the rotation at times last season. The former ace of the Colorado Rockies, Jimenez could be the type of pitcher that the offense needs to see.

During the series against the Rays, the Yankees only mustered 9 runs. In the last game, the offense only scored one run (coming from a Jacoby Ellsbury home run). Jimenez could be the medicine for the offense. Meanwhile, Saturday’s probable for Baltimore is their Opening Day starter, Kevin Gausman. Gausman put on a strong performance against the Blue Jays (allowing 2 runs over 5.1 innings). However, he is not the same caliber as Chris Archer (who the Yankees faced on Opening Day). Gausman will be a tough starter, but a bit of a relief as the number one.

Sunday’s starter for the Orioles is currently TBD, however, odds are that it will be their second starter, Dylan Bundy. Bundy is another Orioles starter who had an ERA above 4 last season (4.02 to be exact). Despite a solid outing against the Jays, there is potential for the Yankees to hit him around a bit.

Rotation Woes

While Baltimore’s rotation might be weak/suspect, it beat the stuffing out of the Yankees’ rotation this week so far. Who would have guessed the best start this week would have come from C.C. Sabathia? Even with Sabathia’s solid outing, none of the starters made it past the fifth inning. Though the Yankees have a formidable bullpen, the starters need to do a better job getting deeper into the game. Michael Pineda only surrendered 4 runs, but he only pitched 3.2 innings on Wednesday in New York’s 5-1 loss. Masahiro Tanaka only went 2.2 innings.

This weekend, the Yankees will look toward their starters to bridge the gap to the bullpen a bit better. By a bit better, I mean having quality starts. Luis Severino will receive the ball on Friday. This will be the most intriguing start of the season for the Yankees. Will Severino be able to shake off last year’s awful performance as a starter? The Yankees desperately need Severino to solidify himself as the fourth starter. Even if he is only decent, it will go a long way to helping.

Meanwhile, Tanaka will get the ball on Saturday (matching the ace of the Orioles). In games coming off a poor start (allowing 5 runs or more) last season, Tanaka never gave up more than 4 runs. He only gave up 4 runs once. Normally, Tanaka bounced back with a great game. As mentioned earlier, Sabathia had the best start of the Yankees’ season thus far. Sabathia did not give up a run over five innings of work. However, he only mustered 2 strikeouts. With reports from scouts being Sabathia’s velocity is up, this could be an encouraging sign even with the lack of Ks.

Struggling Offense, Specifally 2-4 Hitters

Another surprise answer to a question is the fact that Chase Headley is currently the Yankees’ hottest hitter. Headley, who is batting .636 and has a home run on the season, has taken a slow Spring Training into a great opening series. Also, Jacoby Ellsbury had himself a solid opening series, though most of his hits came (3 of his 5) on Wednesday. Other than that, the Yankees’ offense had a putrid start to the season.

The most surprising aspect of the bad offense from series one is the 2-4 hitters. Gary Sanchez, Greg Bird, and Matt Holliday are batting a collective .108 (4-37). Only Holliday has a RBI (which was assisted by the roof of Tropicana Field) between the three of them. Now, it is not a time to be concerned or hit the panic button. However, the Yankees offense is going to live and die based on these three hitters. Aaron Judge could sneak his way up the lineup if he performs well, but nobody should expect that. If these struggles last four to five series, will Joe Girardi switch up the lineup?

Hopefully for the Bronx Bombers, Jimenez will be the right pitcher to wake up the middle of the order. If the Yankees cannot put together a couple of good innings against Jimenez, then this could be another long series for the Yankees.

Baltimore’s Sluggers

The Baltimore Orioles might have a weak rotation, but their offense normally makes up for that. The combination of Manny Machado, Chris Davis, Mark Trumbo, and Adam Jones is worthy of nightmares. While the Orioles did not slug the Blue Jays out of the ballpark in their two games, that offense can always erupt. They do lean on the home run ball a bit, so if the Yankees can keep Trumbo and Davis in the park, then the pitching staff might have a good series this weekend. However, the Orioles have the offense that can turn a three-run lead into nothing with one swing of the bat. The pitching staff has to execute their pitches and locations.

Predicting the Series

Unfortunately, I see another series loss for the New York Yankees this weekend. I believe that the Yankees will only win the game that Tanaka pitches, bouncing back strongly from his awful Opening Day start. While both pitching rotations are not the strongest, the indication to me is that this will be a generally low scoring affair. However, Severino and Sabathia will struggle to get deep enough into the game to get to Tyler Clippard, Dellin Betances, and Aroldis Chapman involved with the lead. The one game that might swing in the Yankees’ favor (other than the Tanaka start) is Sunday, if Sabathia can repeat his start from Tuesday.