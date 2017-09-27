The Price Of The DL: How An Inactive April Cost Gary Sanchez AL MVP Consideration

With less than a week in the 2017 season left, the focus for most baseball fans has shifted to two places, the postseason and awards. Other than the second NL Wild Card, most of the postseason races are locked up. The AL has all of their teams (essentially) locked into the playoffs, the only question that remains is whether the Boston Red Sox can collapse enough to lose the AL East. Since the playoffs are already locked, one of the most interesting debate questions being asked right now is the AL MVP. For most, the race boils down to Yankees’ rookie sensation Aaron Judge against the Astros’ hitting machine Jose Altuve. Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez might receive some consideration as well. However, there is another Yankee who could have been part of the AL MVP discussion had it not been for an early season injury. Gary Sanchez.

Before Aaron Judge was the hot thing in New York, Gary Sanchez broke into the MLB slugging home runs left and right. Hitting 20 home runs in the final two months of 2016, Sanchez helped the selling Yankees remain in the Wild Card picture last year. After only playing in 53 games, Sanchez made a run at winning the AL Rookie of the Year. Sanchez was the first “Baby Bomber” to establish himself on the MLB roster. Heading into 2017, the question about Sanchez was whether 2016 was a flash in the pan or if that was a preview of what was to come.

Judging by this season, Gary Sanchez looks to be one of the best hitting catchers in the MLB right now. In 2017, Sanchez is batting .283 with 33 home runs and 90 RBIs. Though the home run total is slightly watered down by the influx of home runs, it is still impressive for a catcher to be hitting with that type of power. Sanchez leads all MLB catchers in home runs, RBIs, slugging percentage, and OPS. Salvador Perez is second in home runs (for catchers) with 27.

Offensive Catchers Always Impress

Remember when Joe Mauer was the big thing in baseball a few years ago? From 2006 to 2013, Mauer was the best hitting catcher (and one of the best hitters). Batting .327 over that stretch (including an impressive .364 average in 2009), Mauer led the AL in batting average three seasons (2006, 2008, & 2009). What made that impressive was the position Mauer played. For those who have never played catcher, I think it gets lost how difficult it is to hit well every day as Mauer did. At the end of games, the legs have weakened more than any other position on the field. That means those final at-bats can be diminished due to tired legs.

Power hitting comes from the legs. This is the main reason why there are only four catchers with more than 300 home runs and none above 400. This is why Gary Sanchez having 53 home runs in his young career is impressive. Does he DH at times? Yes. But he is predominately behind the plate for the Yankees. Having the ability to squat for nine innings and still be able to drive balls 400 feet late in games is something rare for catchers.

April Injury Damages Résumé

Mike Trout is normally in the AL MVP talks on a yearly basis. It is almost pattern at this point. The sun will rise, the sun will set, and Mike Trout is an AL MVP candidate. However, this season, the best player in baseball is likely to be on the outside of the top two (maybe three) in the MVP voting. His first major injury of his career cost him 45 games this season. Despite having MVP numbers (again), Trout will likely be behind Judge, Altuve, and Ramirez in votes. Why do I bring up Trout? Well, the same could be said about Gary Sanchez.

Now, Sanchez’ numbers are not equal to what Trout has done this season. However, offensively, Sanchez has been an MVP candidate. The problem with Sanchez’ case is the fact that he missed almost a month of the season with a right biceps injury suffered against the Baltimore Orioles in the second series of the season. Sanchez will likely finish the season playing 123 games. If Sanchez had not missed that month, what could his numbers have looked like?

A Full Season Could Put Gary Sanchez Up There

As it currently stands, Sanchez’ .283 batting average, 33 home runs, and 90 RBIs is already catcher Silver Slugger worthy. When the AL MVP voting results are released, it would not be surprising if he finished in the top ten. With that said, what if Sanchez played the entire season? Looking at his 2017 numbers stretched out to a 162-game average, the measurement states that Sanchez would average 45 home runs, 123 RBIs, and 108 runs scored in 156 starts. Comparing those numbers to Judge’s current statistics, that would put Sanchez five behind Judge in home runs, 14 ahead in RBIs, and 17 behind in runs scored.

In all likelihood, Judge would have the edge even then over Sanchez. But the argument here is that Sanchez would be receiving more attention as a true contender. Now, the 162-game average is not completely valid since Sanchez is a catcher and would never sniff playing in 162 games. A more realistic number would be 145, with some of those games being starts at DH. Using his 2017 percentages, Sanchez would likely have these numbers in 145 games:

625 PA, 561 AB, 40 HR, 110 RBIs, 140 SO, .283 BA, 97 R

Other than the batting average, those numbers deserve some MVP consideration. Add in the non-statistical factor of the position he plays, then Sanchez could have been a strong contender for AL MVP.

The Knocks Against Him

While offensively Gary Sanchez’ résumé looks solid, there is more than offense to the game of baseball. Where Sanchez’ case would fall flat on its face would be on the defensive side of the ball. Sanchez has been one of the worst defensive catchers in the MLB this season. Despite having a tremendous arm, Sanchez has demonstrated serious deficiencies in his catching game. Leading the MLB in passed balls with 15, Sanchez has faced some serious criticism over his poor blocking. His inability to effectively block the ball has been a factor in the 52 wild pitches that Yankee pitchers have thrown with Gary Sanchez behind the plate.

His poor defense would hold back some votes. Some might have also chosen to not vote Sanchez as AL MVP over his controversial role in the Tigers/Yankees brawl earlier in the season. Sanchez took cheap shots at players who were on the ground and defenseless. Some voters might ignore that when it would come to the MVP voting, but sometimes poor decisions and actions can come back to haunt players.

Final Verdict

Would Gary Sanchez have won the AL MVP if he played the entire season? No. Even when calculating his numbers out and factoring the fact that he is a catcher, Aaron Judge and Jose Altuve would still rank ahead of the Kraken. The more interesting thought would be where Sanchez would end up in the voting. Currently, he will most likely finish top 10-15. If he were healthy all season, it would be very likely he would finish in the top five. In my opinion, his ceiling would be third, barely topping Jose Ramirez.