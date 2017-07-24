Pro 12 Expansion Shows Desperation And More Problems

This offseason there have been endless rumors of planned locations of new Pro 12 teams in the planned Pro 12 expansion. Rumored countries for expansion include Georgia, Germany, and Spain. A big stir has been raised across the Atlantic as well, with multiple cities in the USA being discussed, the latest of which is Washington DC. The Pro 12 has even gone so far as to sign the leftovers from the Super Rugby oustings, Cheetahs and Southern Kings.

These problems have come about from revenue issues for the Pro 12. Pro 12 only earns £11m in their current TV contract. This is a drastically lower amount than the Aviva Premiership (£38m) and French Top 14 (£76m Daily Mail). The attempt to increase revenue has put the Pro 12 into a seemingly desperate situation. The Pro 12 has suffered from many issues as a conference. Inclusion of the Italian sides since 2010 have proven more of a problem than a solution. Italian teams have represented the lowest attendance numbers in the competition, as well as the worst performance. The travel constraints to and from Italy has been logistically draining for all teams in the competition as well.

The South African teams will cause more problems than they solve

Bringing in the South African teams to the Pro 12 is illogical from a long-term perspective. In the short-term, there will be more money in network deals, but it won’t last forever. These teams were cast off because they could not compete on an elite level. The biggest complaint about the Pro 12 currently is the drastic difference in quality between the top and bottom half. This is the primary cause for low revenue. The solution to this is not to include more subpar teams in the competition. Over the short-term, TV revenue will increase due to the inclusion of a new market, but more subpar competition will drag down that revenue over the long-term.

The biggest draw back to the deal is logistics and travel. Teams already complain of the travel to Italy, but South Africa would be significantly worse. If every team is to play home and away it would involve flying teams to and from South Africa 24 times. This has caused problems for Super Rugby, who are more financially sound than their Pro 12 counterparts. Why would this work for them?

The problems do not stop there as ownership and management of the Southern Kings may also come into play. The Southern Kings have had numerous problems trying to bring in new investment partners. The problem has been so severe that there was even consideration of allowing Doug Schoninger to become majority owner of the Kings. These teams are not sound financially and are likely to add to the Pro 12’s issues instead of helping them.



Zebre taken over by Italian Rugby

Monday was a tumultuous day for Italian rugby. Early on Monday Zebre announced that they would be withdrawing from the Pro 12 competition. Zebre has been suffering from low attendance and revenue throughout their existence. The problem has been so severe that the owner Stefano Pagliarini stated in January, “That it would require €1 million in order to see the 2016/17 season out.” The projected increase in cost with the addition of two South African teams is likely to add to the already existing financial woes for the Italian side.



In the afternoon, the Italian Rugby Federation announced that Zebre would be competing in the upcoming Pro 12 season.The FIR went even further by announcing that Zebre would continue under new ownership. Currently, Zebre is under the ownership of the FIR until a new company is put into place. A statement by the FIR was released stating thatm ““FIR leaders will meet on Monday 24 July in Parma – together with the new directors – members of staff and players of the franchise to start the operating processes of ‘Zebre Rugby Club’.”

Pro 12 problems already exist and expansion will only make things worse

As Zebre showed on Monday, the house of the Pro 12 is not clean. There are massive problems within the already existing team structure. The introduction of troubled teams is likely to make things worse, not better. This is not the time for expansion, it is time for cleaning house. A team being taken over by the national federation is not the time for looking outward, but inward. Fixing the company as it exists, not trying to improve it by throwing more teams at it. Even with the variance in quality, the move would make more sense if the teams were more stable. With the state of the Pro 12 currently, the expansion into South Africa could have disastrous results.