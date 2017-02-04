- 2017 TRS NFL Awards
Purdue Boilermakers: 2017 Quarterback Breakdown
- Updated: February 4, 2017
Does a new coach mean a new quarterback will be starting for the 2017 Purdue Boilermakers? Not likely. Head coach Jeff Brohm steps into a good place when it comes to the quarterback position for the Boilermakers. Due to Brohm’s offensive aptitude, the Boilermakers should make great strides in 2017.
They are bringing in 23 recruits in the 2017 class, including two quarterbacks.
Their most important development is the maturation of David Blough. In two seasons, Blough has started 20 games. Unfortunately, the Boilermakers are 4-16 when Blough starts a game. On the surface, it seems like the Boilermakers should go in another direction. However, Blough has the talent to turn this program around under Brohm’s tutelage.
Blough completed 57 percent of his passes during his sophomore season. He threw 25 touchdown passes. However, Blough also threw 21 interceptions for the 3-9 Boilermakers. Blough is a gunslinger in the purest sense of the word. He passed for a career-high 458 yards against the Iowa Hawkeyes. He also lit up the Hawkeyes for five touchdown passes and one interception during the loss. In all, Blough produced five games over 300 yards passing last season. The Boilermakers only came away victorious once.
There’s also a bad side to Boilermakers’ prolific passer. Blough threw an interception in 11 of 12 games. Therefore, defenses were counting on at least one turnover from Blough. If the Boilermakers expect to make a move in the Big Ten, Blough must be judicious with his turnovers.
During his three-year stint at Western Kentucky, Brohm’s quarterbacks threw 139 touchdown passes and 26 interceptions. Therefore, Blough has to be salivating over his opportunity to progress in the passing game. If all goes well, Blough will be throwing over 40 touchdowns next season. However, if Blough continues to throw picks, Brohm may choose another quarterback in the program.
Purdue Boilermakers Quarterback Breakdown
Purdue will have five quarterbacks participating in spring ball. They also have two quarterbacks entering the program in the 2017 freshman class. The battle for the backup role should be fierce competition. The results should also note where Brohm intends to take the program in the next few years.
Last season, Elijah Sindelar threw 32 passes for the Boilermakers. He also threw three interceptions during limited action. The highly recruited quarterback out of Princeton, KY is slotted to remain in the backup role. However, Sindelar and Brohm both have Kentucky ties. Is it only a matter of time before Sindelar earns a chance to play a significant role for the Boilermakers?
With Nick Sipe and Griffin Alstott coming into the program, there’s a chance that Purdue redshirt at least one quarterback. Brohm may also have a true freshman become the third-string quarterback if they show enough promise.
Sipe comes in as a pro-style quarterback. He already fits the Boilermakers. Meanwhile, Alstott presents another layer to the Purdue offense. The freshman quarterback has a reputation as a dual-threat. Brohm is not used to featuring mobile quarterbacks. Will that change with Alstott? Maybe.
The rest of the quarterbacks seem relegated to the scout team for now. In all, every quarterback on the Purdue roster needs to progress in a major way.
And that’s why Brohm was hired.
Next Up: Minnesota Gophers 2017 QB Breakdown.
