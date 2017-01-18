Purdue’s Carsen Edwards Emerging As One Of The Better Freshmen In The Big Ten

With all of the noise that Purdue’s frontcourt has been making this season (and believe me, there’s been quite a bit), it’s easy for some to forget about the Boilermakers’ guard play. PJ Thompson and Spike Albrecht have been great at the top of they key; Ryan Cline and Dakota Mathias, as always, are knocking down three-pointers with ease and making positive plays all over the floor. But there’s one young gun, in particular, who’s beginning to stand out and have himself a darn good freshman season: Carsen Edwards.

The 6’0″ guard out of Atascocita, Texas had a variety of offers from Big 12 schools, though he ultimately decided on Purdue. Though Edwards may have been slightly overlooked in high school because of his size, I’m pretty sure he’s got most of the nation’s attention at this point. Averaging 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game, Edwards is the 4th leading scorer on this team, and one of they key pieces that make Purdue tick.

Edwards has had 9 double-digit scoring performances this season, including a career-high 21 against Auburn early in the year. In fact, Edwards’ first collegiate game was one of his best; he went for 18 points and added 6 rebounds and 3 assists in a 109-65 rout over McNeese State. Carson Edwards has already had a number of standout performances in Big Ten play this year. He went for a cool 19 points and dished out 5 assists in a home win over Iowa at the start of Big Ten play. Edwards dropped 12 on Ohio State, and most recently, especially in the first half, Edwards did a number on Illinois and took advantage of whatever the Illini gave him.

For a freshman, Carsen Edwards is very involved in this experienced and talented Purdue lineup, and with the poise this kid plays with, it can be easy to forget that he’s only in his first season. In conference play this season, Edwards is taking 29.3% of the Boilermakers’ shots when he’s on the floor. Keep in mind, Edwards only averages 22.9 minutes per game. With a lot of talented players in the Boilermakers’ rotation, he’s only seeing a fraction of potential playing time, yet he’s putting up excellent numbers given his opportunities. When Carsen Edwards is in the game, you can expect him to be making good plays and often times scoring in a hurry.

Edwards has the 25th best defensive rebounding percentage in the Big Ten, which is superb. He’s also been developing as a passer, dishing out 6 assists in his last two games. There are definitely areas for improvement, like three-point shooting and making foul shots, but all in all, Carsen Edwards has shown tremendous amounts of talent, and he’s got a long career ahead of him as a Boilermaker.

With very few seniors on the roster, this Purdue team is going to be great, not just this year, but next year as well. Expect Carsen Edwards to be a growing piece of this program, and in a couple of seasons, he could be the best player on the floor for Matt Painter’s squad. Talented freshmen are always a great sign for a team that’s playing great basketball. This Purdue team should flourish for seasons to come.