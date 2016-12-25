- Texans Beat Bengals, Clinch AFC South
Quick Lane Bowl: Maryland Terrapins vs. Boston College Eagles
-
- Updated: December 25, 2016
The Maryland Terrapins (6-6) have a chance to finish the season on a high note. The Terrapins started the season with four straight wins. Yet, they needed a victory in the season finale to earn a bowl berth. Now they face the Boston College Eagles (6-6) in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday.
Quick Lane Bowl: Maryland Terrapins vs. Boston College Eagles
Kickoff: Monday, Dec. 26, 2:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Stadium: Ford Field- Detroit, MI
Coming into the postseason, the Terrapins are clearly in the middle of the pack. The Terrapins handled the lesser teams on the schedule. However, ranked teams presented a tough matchup. During a three-game stretch in November, Maryland lost to Michigan, Ohio State, and Nebraska by a combined score of 149-13. They also lost by a combined 45 points to Penn State and Minnesota at the start of conference play.
Due to the tough schedule, and untimely suspensions, the Terrapins missed out on great opportunities. Trey Edmonds was set to be part of a four-man attack at running back. Unfortunately, Edmonds only gained 158 yards on 26 carries in five games. The Terrapins still had Ty Johnson and Lorenzo Harrison in the mix. With Johnson averaging 8.9 yards per carry and Harrison gaining 7.2 yards per carry, Maryland produced one of the best rushing attacks in the Big Ten.
Too bad Harrison wasn’t available down the stretch. He was suspended in November for the rest of the season due to violating the student-athlete code of conduct. After which Johnson became the main attraction in the ground attack. He led the Terrapins with 95 carries for 845 yards. With five more rushing attempts, Johnson will be the first player to surpass 100 carries.
The Eagles give up 106 yards per game on the ground. Defensive end Harold Landry has been a dominant force for the Eagles’ defense. So far, he has 15 sacks and 20.5 tackles for a loss. Landry also forced seven fumbles this season. The Terrapins must be persistent in their blocking assignments.
Quarterback Perry Hills was sacked 26 times. His inability to remain healthy really hampered the offense. Barring the 33 pass attempts in the loss to Indiana, Hills was nonexistent during the other five defeats. He threw 14 passes while missing the entire games against Minnesota and Nebraska.
The Terrapins are only 3-8 against the Eagles in their brief history. Maryland won the first meeting in 1985. When both teams were members of the ACC, they played nine consecutive seasons. The Eagles dominated conference play and have a three-game winning streak on the Terrapins.
