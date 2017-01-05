Quintin Demps Wins AFC Defensive Player Of The Month

You can’t make it to the playoffs without key players. Just ask the Texans.

Fresh off a December in which he intercepted four passes and recovered a fumble for a touchdown, Quintin Demps is now the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Month. The Texans safety finished his 2016 campaign with 55 tackles, six interceptions, and one fumble for a touchdown. The six interceptions are a career high for Demps, who previously only tallied four in two separate seasons (2013 & 2014). This was also the third straight season in which he notched a forced fumble.

Winning Defensive Player of the Month is an honor for Demps, who was a career backup until he became a full-time starter for Houston. In nine years, Demps has played in Houston (twice), Kansas City, Philadelphia, and New York. Quite the career turnaround for the former fourth-round draft pick.

Demps will now try to pick off rookie Connor Cook and notch his first career postseason interception when the Raiders come to NRG Stadium on Saturday.