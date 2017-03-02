Radim Vrbata, Arizona Coyotes’ Leading Scorer Not Traded

Radim Vrbata trade rumors were flying

Leading up to the Wednesday 3 pm ET trade deadline, Arizona Coyotes forward Radim Vrbata wasn’t sure if he would be packing his bags and leaving Arizona. He and his family are very fond of living in the Grand Canyon state. The prospect of moving again would have been very disruptive to his wife and three daughters. This is Vrbata’s third stint playing for the Coyotes, after becoming a free agent before this season began. He left Vancouver where he had one successful season in 2014-15 when he tallied 31 goals and 32 assists in 79 games. Vrbata followed that up with a dismal 2015-16 season with the Canucks where he only managed 13 goals and 14 assists in 63 games. He had played in Arizona for five seasons prior to signing with Vancouver.

One team interested in Vrbata was the Florida Panthers. Per My NHL Trade Rumors, the interest in Vrbata dissipated when the Panthers acquired Thomas Vanek from the Detroit Red Wings. He would have fit in nicely with other teams looking to bolster their playoff run with a proven scorer.

As it turned out, the return the Arizona Coyotes wanted for Vrbata’s services was too much for any team to take the leap. Vrbata’s statistics this season were a significant reason he was in big demand at the trade deadline. He has 15 goals and 32 assists in 62 games playing for Arizona, with top line billing. His paltry $1 million salary (with additional incentives) made him even more attractive as a rental player.

His longtime linemate was traded

He will miss playing alongside his Czech countryman Martin Hanzal, who was traded last Sunday before the Buffalo Sabres game. Most of this season, Vrbata had his friend Hanzal centering the number one line with him. When Max Domi was added to that line, their offensive numbers increased, showing their chemistry together was a definite asset. The line had size with Hanzal, speed and agility with Domi, and a sharpshooter in Vrbata.

Arizona is home

With Vrbata’s success this season, now that he is not being traded, the Arizona Coyotes will look at re-signing him this summer. He is all in on that idea, as he has found a home here in the desert, and doesn’t want to leave.

If he continues to play at his current pace, the team should have no issue with signing him to more than a one-year contract. His veteran experience and professional attitude is also a plus for the younger players to emulate. His coaching staff and teammates recognize that quality. In tonight’s game in Buffalo, Vrbata will be wearing the ‘A’ as an assistant captain taking Hanzal’s place with that responsibility.

After the news that he was remaining a Coyote, this was Vrbata’s reaction courtesy of ArizonaCoyotes.com:

