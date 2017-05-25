- Minnesota Timberwolves Acquire Jimmy Butler Via Trade
Raiders Holding Marshawn Lynch Out Of OTAs
-
- Updated: May 25, 2017
Don’t fret, Raiders fans. Nothing is wrong with Marshawn Lynch.
After a year off and quite the extensive courting period between former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch and the Oakland Raiders, the Bay Area native is returning to his hometown. Given Lynch’s affinity for Oakland, it’s understandable that fans would be anticipating his return to the gridiron. However, the coaching staff is taking a much slower approach by holding Lynch out of Organized Team Activities.
Instead of working out–or even wearing a helmet–Lynch is learning the offense and his teammates. This slower pace should benefit both the team and Lynch as it kickstarts his knowledge and also prevents any unnecessary wear and tear.
During an interview with ESPN, head coach Jack Del Rio only had glowing comments about the 31-year-old power back. “Yeah, he’s doing great, he’s doing great,” Del Rio said. “He’ll continue to do the things that we’re asking him to do. He’s really soaking up the system. He’s doing a great job fitting in … We have no issues there. He’s been here like he said he’d be here. Really committed.”
With three OTA days already completed, there aren’t may more opportunities for Lynch to workout with his team before Training Camp starts. The remainder of OTAs will take place over May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9.
