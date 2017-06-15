Rams Trade Greg Robinson

Greg Robinson’s time in Los Angeles is over.

In a move announced Thursday, the Los Angeles Rams officially traded the former second overall draft pick to the Detroit Lions for a sixth-round pick in 2018. The trade serves as an admission that Robinson is officially a bust, at least for the Rams.

The Lions, on the other hand, get an immensely talented tackle that struggled mightily as a pro. The Rams struggled to move the ball due in large part to the lack of push along the line, and quarterback Jared Goff was battered by opposing defenders. But why make the move if Robinson was such a bust?

Starting left tackle Taylor Decker recently underwent shoulder surgery and is expected to miss four to six months. Robinson is a depth player that will compete with Joe Dahl for the early season starting gig. Even if Robinson doesn’t pan out in Detroit, the move won’t cost very much considering that general manager Bob Quinn only gave up a future late round pick.

The Lions also signed former Buffalo Bills tackle Cyrus Kouandjio. The former second-round pick will also compete with Dahl and Robinson.