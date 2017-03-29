Rangers Clinch Playoffs In Wild OT Loss To Sharks

Despite a disappointing 5-4 overtime loss, the New York Rangers will be heading back to the playoffs. It will mark the seventh straight trip to the postseason and 11 in the past 12 years. It was a thrilling back and forth game that saw both teams make comebacks. The Blueshirts came back from a 3-1 deficit to take a 4-3 lead early in the third period. The Sharks then tied the game with under three minutes to play and won it 5-4 in the extra period.

The game started out seeming like another uninspiring performance by the Rangers was coming. The Sharks, in the midst of a deep slump, came out with all the energy early. They scored a goal under two minutes into the game and controlled play for most of the period. The Rangers did manage to tie it up on a snipe from J.T. Miller, but gave it right back by means of a short-handed goal. Uncharacteristically, the Rangers have now surrendered a short-handed goal in back-to-back games.

The second period looked like it would be more of the same. San Jose completely outplayed the Rangers for most of the period and added one more to their lead, making it 3-1. Then, with under a minute remaining, Derek Stepan scored a power-play goal to cut the lead in half. Jesper Fast and J.T. Miller followed suit. Each scored early in the third to give the Rangers a 4-3 lead. But, the Sharks tied and then won the game on a Brent Burns one-timer.

Although the loss will sting, there are a lot of positives to take out of this game. For starters, J.T. Miller, who was demoted to the fourth line to begin the game, was terrific. He scored two goals, tying him with his career-high 22 for the season, and was all over the ice. In addition, Derek Stepan continued his hot streak, as he scored for the third straight game. After a long dry spell, Stepan is regaining his confidence and is playing his best hockey of the season. Also, rookie defenseman Brady Skjei recorded three assists, continuing his impressive campaign, and now has 33 assists on the year.

Despite giving up a short-hander, the power play was successful twice on the night. After all the struggles, the Rangers have now scored a power-play goal in nine of their last 10 games. The penalty kill was solid in the one regulation chance it had, but Burns’ OT winner did come on a 4-on-3 power play.

And then there’s Henrik Lundqvist. Giving up 5 goals in two straight games is never going to feel good. However, Hank started to regain his form as the game progressed. After missing three weeks with a hip injury, everyone expected a little rust, including Henrik himself, so this is nothing to worried about.

It definitely would have been nice to win this game, but the Rangers got the one point they needed. Maybe more importantly, they showed some heart and resiliency to come back from two goals down. With Stepan and Miller starting to heat up, the offense and power play are pointing in the right direction. With only five games remaining in the regular season, head coach Alain Vigneault can do what he wants to optimize the lineup going forward. As he said before tonight’s game:

“I might take some of those last games to make sure the extra D’s—just like the extra forwards—play at least one to make sure that they get some game situations.There’s that balancing act between getting your lines together, getting your D pairs together, getting healthy and making sure certain guys get a little bit of playing time also.”

The Blueshirts will get to test themselves against another high-caliber opponent Friday night. Sydney Crosby and the Penguins come to New York for the last time this season.