Rangers Eliminate Canadiens, Advance To Second Round

With their 3-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens Saturday night at Madison Square Garden, the New York Rangers advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. After falling behind 2-1 in the series, the Rangers rallied for three straight victories to win the series in six games. They have now advanced past the first round in five out of the past six seasons.

It was an extremely entertaining, close, and physical series. The Rangers impressively showed their ability to play and win in many ways. In addition, they were able to defend their home ice after losing their previous six contests there. On top of that, everyone seems to be elevating their game at the perfect time. Watch out Boston/Ottawa.

The Canadiens came out in the series hoping to stifle the Rangers; they played exceedingly physically, often times coming very close to crossing the line. The Rangers, not known for their gritty play, responded and altered their style to fit their opponent. They hit back, fought back, and beat Montreal at their own game. Brady Skjei summed it up. “I think people might have thought we weren’t ready for the physicality. Neither team was a real physical team coming into it. Both teams have played a physical game, which is good to see.’’

Heading into this series, depth scoring was set to be the biggest factor, and indeed it was. While the Rangers got key contributions from all four forward lines, Montreal was searching all series for goal scoring. Initially, for the Rangers, it was Rick Nash and Michael Grabner with the offensive spark. Then came Mika Zibanjed and Chris Kreider. Lastly came Mats Zuccarello, Kevin Hayes, and Pavel Buchnevich. It is hard to win a series when your regular season leader in goals and points only registers 1 assist in the entire series. That was Max Paccioretty, the captain who could not get anything going. Although Alexander Radulov had a great series, leading the team with 7 points, no one else stepped up.

The marquee matchup in this series was the goaltending: Henrik Lundqvist vs. Carey Price; both all world goalies. In the end, it was Lundqvist who raised his game and bested his opponent. He was the best player in the series without question. He posted a .947 save percentage with 1.70 goals against average, both well above his plebeian regular season numbers. Hank put to bed any doubts that his best hockey is behind him.

In addition, the Rangers’ youngsters were phenomenal. Jimmy Vesey showed a side of him seldom seen this season and in his decorated college career at Harvard. He played hard and on edge and even fought Max Paccioretty in Game 6. Brady Skjei continued his excellent season continuing to grow into a two-way player who can score big goals and play shut down defense.

Then there is Pavel Buchnevich. After being scratched for the first three games, Buch was a catalyst for the Rangers when he started in Game 4 in place of Tanner Glass. It was a move that might have won Alain Vigneault the series. After choosing Glass early on to match the hard-hitting of Montreal, Vigneault opted for the Russian rookie with a need for more scoring. Playing on the first line with Kreider and Zibanejad, Buchnevich was all over the ice, getting scoring chances and sacrificing his body to make plays.

Defensively, as long as much-maligned Nick Holden and Marc Staal can cut down on their brain freezes, the Rangers should be okay. Ryan McDonagh was great as usual, as was Brady Skjei. Dan Girardi, finally seemed to come to terms with his declining skating ability, was solid all series, making key blocks and plays in front of Lundqvist. Furthermore, Brendan Smith has made Jeff Gorton look smarter every game, as he has proven himself to be a reliable, gritty, and overall solid defenseman.

Despite starting the series 0-14 on the power play, the Rangers finally got one from Zuccarello in the second period of last night’s game. Hopefully, that will provide some momentum and a blueprint going forward, with some time to practice and work on it before round 2 begins.

The Rangers will now face the winner of the Ottawa Senators/Boston Bruins series in the second round. Ottawa will look to close out the series Sunday, with Game 7 if necessary on Wednesday. The Rangers were better in the regular season than both teams. Head-to-head they beat Boston all three times they played and lost two out of three to Ottawa. None of that matters now though, as the Rangers should be favored in either series. A matchup with Boston would probably suit them better, as their defense is banged up and would be vulnerable. Nonetheless, all the Rangers would hope for now is to see the series stretch to a seventh game. That would mean extra rest and practice ahead of their next matchup.