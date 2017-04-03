Rangers End Home Slump With Win Over Flyers

It wasn’t the finish they were hoping for, but a win is a win. With their 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers Sunday night, the New York Rangers ended their home losing streak at eight. Monkey off the back. The Rangers are now guaranteed to finish in the first Wild Card spot at the very least, with a slim chance of still finishing third in the Metropolitan Division. The win tonight gives them 100 points on the season, meaning they have reached that mark for the third consecutive year. Not only that, but the Blueshirts eliminated the Flyers from the playoffs. At last, a good night at MSG.

Overall, the Rangers played one of their better games during their recent lapse. After falling behind 1-0 early in the second period, the Rangers scored four straight and dominated the game. They controlled play, moved the puck effectively and with speed, which led to plenty of scoring chances. Mika Zibanejad logged a power play goal, which continues to heat up. The penalty kill was perfect on the night, a feat which has been a rarity lately. Henrik Lundqvist looked solid in earning his first victory in four starts since returning.

The contributions came from all across the board. The Rangers are at their best when they can roll all four lines and utilize their depth. No better example than tonight, as fourth liner Oscar Lindberg scored the game winner. The best line by far was the one of Stepan-Kreider-Zuccarello. They have been great all season, combining for six points tonight. High-flying forward Chris Kreider recorded his career high 28th goal of the season. He has been terrific all year and when he is going at full force, using his speed, size, and strength, the Rangers become much scarier up front. Newly acquired Brendan Smith scored his first goal as a Ranger. It was a gorgeous forehand-backhand, top shelf goal on an odd man rush off a feed from Mats Zuccarello. Zuccarello was the best player on the ice tonight, tying a career high with 3 assists.

It was all great until the last two minutes of the game. Because why should anything come easy for this team? With the Flyers’ last playoff hopes slipping away, they scored two goals in 51 seconds to make it a one-goal game. A bonehead penalty by Brendan Smith gave the Flyers a chance to tie the game with a 6-on-4 advantage. It took a superhuman glove save by Lundqvist on Claude Giroux in the closing seconds to seal the deal.

With captain Ryan McDonagh sitting out for a second straight game, head coach Alain Vigneault was able to assess his defense for the playoffs. The Rangers have seven defensemen all capable of starting, which means there will be an odd man out come the postseason. Vigneault has been alternating resting players to make sure everyone is fresh and giving everyone a chance to prove themselves worthy of a starting spot.

At this point, it looks like either Kevin Klein, Nick Holden, or maybe Brendan Smith will be the odd man out. Holden started the season playing great hockey but has cooled down since then. However, he does get power play minutes so that may make him more valuable. Klein is the more black and blue, hard-nosed player. But, he is not great with the puck. Vigneault loves when defensemen can move the puck out the zone and start odd man rushes. However, a player like Klein is always good for a chippy, intense playoff series. Smith has fit in great since joining the team. He plays sound defensively and his offense has potential, as seen by his nifty goal tonight. It will be interesting to see which direction AV goes when the playoffs begin.

After a few weeks of inconsistent and lackluster play, hopefully tonight’s game is an impetus for the Rangers to start heading in the right direction. Having been virtually locked in their current playoff position for so long, it could be that they lacked some motivation down the stretch. Maybe now, with only three games left to play, the Rangers have finally woken up, smelled the coffee, and realized they better get themselves right. Only time will tell and Wednesday will be a good indicator.

The Rangers travel to D.C. for a final meeting with the NHL’s best Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals. The Caps are trying to lock up the first seed in the Metropolitan Division and a second straight Presidents’ Trophy. There is a strong possibility that the path to the Stanley Cup will have to go through the nation’s capital. On the bright side, the Rangers have bested the Capitals in two out of the three meetings this year.