Rangers Expansion Draft Preview

The offseason has officially begun and the exciting NHL Expansion Draft is less than a week away. Teams must submit their lists of protected players to the NHL by June 18, at which time the Las Vegas Knights will have until June 21 to decide their picks. The roster will be announced on June 21 at the NHL Awards Show at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Before we break down and look ahead to the Rangers’ outlook for the draft, a quick review of the rules for the draft: Teams have the option of how to protect players. They can either choose to protect 8 skaters and 1 goalie or 7 forwards, 3 defensemen, and a goalie.

Teams are required to protect players who have a no-movement clause in their contract.

All first and second-year players cannot be selected. What does this all mean for the Blueshirts? The Rangers will undoubtedly choose the 7-3-1 format, given the limited options they have due to the no movement clauses. Here is a projection of how the Rangers’ final list of protections will look: Forwards: Rick Nash (NMC), Derek Stepan, Chris Kreider, Mats Zuccarello, J.T. Miller, Kevin Hayes, Mika Zibanejad Defense: Marc Staal (NMC), Ryan McDonagh, Dan Girardi (NMC) Goal: Henrik Lundqvist (NMC) **Brady Skjei, Jimmy Vesey, and Pavel Buchnevich are all automatically protected because of rookie contracts.

Top candidates to be selected:

The Rangers are an incredibly deep team so they will still lose a valuable piece. The following players are the ones most likely to be selected by Las Vegas.

1) Anti Raanta:

I think Raanta is the player most likely to be selected by Las Vegas. He is the best player the Rangers have to offer and every team needs a strong goalie to contend in the league. Raanta has been everything the Rangers could ask for as a backup to Henrik Lundqvist. His stellar play has kept the Rangers afloat when Lundqvist was hurt and gave the Rangers confidence to rest their aging star throughout the season. That has been extremely important as the Rangers have been trying to limit Lundqvist’s play during the regular season to keep him fresh for the playoffs.

His record this past season 16-8-2, with a 2.26 GAA, .922 SV% and 4 shutouts, all very impressive numbers and worthy of a starting role in the future. Many see him as a more than capable starter in this league. If Vegas does, they would likely select him, as his $1 million cap hit next season is a bargain.

For the Rangers, it would be tough to see Raanta go but a blessing nonetheless. Yes, there is no other clear cut successor to Henrik Lundqvist in the farm system. However, Raanta is already 28 years old, meaning he would already be well into his thirties by the time Lundqvist’s contract expires. Even if not selected, his contract expires next season and would likely find a starting job somewhere else. Raanta’s future may be bright, but for this Ranger team, he is nothing more than a backup to Lundqvist. There will be plenty of experienced goalies looking for backup work in the aftermath of the expansion shakeup whom the Rangers can grab. Plus, losing a backup goalie is far better than a young forward like Oscar Lindberg or Jesper Fast.

2) Jesper Fast:

Fast is as reliable and versatile as they come; a true depth player. He is great at killing penalties, can play physically, and provide depth scoring. Fast can pretty much play anywhere in the lineup, though at this point he has primarily been used in the bottom of the lineup. Fast is exactly what a team starting from scratch could use. He will miss the beginning of the season due to hip surgery, but that won’t be a factor for Vegas, as they aren’t going to contend for a cup next season anyway. Fast is certainly a valuable piece that will require a long good look from George McPhee. The Rangers would certainly miss him if he is indeed selected.

3) Oscar Lindberg:

Lindberg has long been linked to Vegas. He is just 25 years of age, can play both ways, and is a center, which is always a premium in the NHL. After a strong rookie campaign, he struggled this season as he recovered from offseason hip surgery. He only had 20 points in 65 games but flashed his high-ceiling at times, including scoring 2 goals in a playoff game versus Ottawa. Right now he is a third-fourth liner but the potential is there for him to move up into the skill part of the lineup in the coming years.

4) Michael Grabner:

Grabner had a sensational bounce-back season for the Rangers and was a fantastic signing for GM Jeff Gorton. For $1.6/year, the Rangers got the fastest guy in the league and 27 goals. His high goal total will certainly entice the Knights. His unbelievable speed adds a totally different level to the game, with his ability to create breakaways and kill penalties. He fit perfectly in Alain Vigneault’s run and gun style offense.

The problem with Grabner for Vegas is his long term availability. His contract expires after this season and another strong year will mean a big payday. However, even if the Knights do re-sign him, he will be 30 by that time and may be past his prime by the time they are ready to compete for real.

Of course, a lot can happen before the draft. The Rangers might also try to trade some of the players listed here rather than lose a valuable piece for nothing. Las Vegas may also acquire some players as part of bribes from other teams which could affect their decisions.

No matter what happens, it is certainly a very intriguing and highly anticipated event.