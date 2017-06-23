Rangers Make Huge Trade with Coyotes

With the NHL Entry Draft only hours away, the Rangers have shaken everything up with a stunning trade. They have shipped Derek Stepan and Anti Raanta to Phoenix for the Coyotes 7th overall pick tonight and Anthony DeAngelo. DeAngelo is a 21-year-old rookie and former first-round pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning. He is a young, right-handed defensemen with scoring abilities…exactly what the Rangers needed. In his first season with Arizona last year, DeAngelo had 14 points in 39 games.

Stepan had been rumored to be traded for months. He had a very poor postseason which led many to speculate about an overall decline in play. He is just 27, but his contract is pretty hefty at $6.5 million per year. What pushed the Rangers to deal him now is that his no-trade-clause that kicks in on July 1. They obviously did not want to be stuck with him for another four seasons.

Stepan was part of the core of players who led the team to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2014 and President’s trophy in 2015. His most memorable moment was his Game 7 OT winner over Washington in the second round of the 2015 playoffs. He will definitely be missed. Stepan was a consistent producer in his time as a Ranger, averaging around 50 points per season. He is not a huge goalscorer, only eclipsing the 20 goal mark twice, but is a fantastic passer and is known to be a very smart and cerebral player.

Like Stepan, Anti Rantaa was bound to be moved. Many, including myself, thought Raanta would be taken by Las Vegas in the expansion draft this past week. However, with just one year let on his contract, the Rangers were not going to lose the 28-year-old for nothing. He has proven himself more than capable of being a starting goalie. He is set to make only $1 million this year and then will be due for a big payday. Rantaa had done an outstanding job backing up Henrik Lundqvist for the past 2 seasons. He was sturdy as a rock when Lundqvist was injured and also allowed The King some valuable rest during the regular season.

What this means going forward:

With Arizona’s pick, the Rangers now have 2 first rounders in tonight’s draft, at 7 and 21. With the departing of Stepan and Lindberg, who was chosen by Vegas, the Rangers are now down 2 center men. The only potential starter in the AHL is Boo Nieves, a 23-year-old. Nieves is a big guy at 6’3 219 and the team is hoping he can impress earn a roster spot in training camp. They should be looking to select another center at 7 for sure, maybe at 21 as well. There are a handful of centers projected at the top of the draft so the Rangers should have options.

Some rumors have the Rangers packaging their 2 picks and move up even farther in the draft. However, there is no consensus can’t miss player in this draft as we have seen the past few years (McDavid-Eichel, Matthews-Laine). Nonetheless, there are still some good players floating around if the Rangers like someone specific. If not, they will be more than happy to have 2 first round draft picks. The Rangers have not had a first round pick since 2012. Their past two first round selections were Brady Skjei in 2012 and J.T Miller in 2011. It is safe to say both have worked out quite well.

With Raanta now gone, the Rangers will need to find a new backup for Lundqvist. The Rangers value the backup more than many teams as they have been trying to limit Lundqvist to around 60 games during the season to keep him fresh for a postseason run. There are plenty of veteran options out there who won’t cost too much.

All in all, I think it was a very smart move by GM Jeff Gorton. He freed up the cap space to fill in some of the holes the team has. Gorton is trying to accomplish a very difficult feat. He is balancing a rebuild while keeping the team in contention. Not many can pull that off. Getting De’Angelo is a step in the right direction. Combine him, McDonagh and Skjei, and future of the Blueshirts blue line is looking up.