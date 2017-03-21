Rangers Must Improve Play At Home For Chance At A Long Playoff Run

Wednesday is the final regular season showdown between the Islanders and the New York Rangers. Although every one of these games provides extra motivation, this game has far more importance than merely defeating the crosstown rival. The Rangers are firmly in playoff position as the first Wild Card spot, and barring any crazy shakeup in the standings over the last two weeks of the season, will stay there.

These concluding ten games for the Rangers should be about fine tuning their play; perfecting the lineup, power play, penalty kill etc. in preparation for the postseason. However, the Rangers must address a much more important aspect of their game if they are to have any chance at a run to the cup. That is their play at home. As crazy as that sounds the Rangers stink at The World’s Most Famous Arena. The Rangers are just 19-15-3 at home, which has them near the bottom of the league. Most recently they have lost their last six home games, including two in shootouts.

This is far from what the Rangers and their fans expected. Heading into the playoffs playing so dismally at home is a huge disadvantage. Being the lower seed in a series already requires stealing a game or two on the road. That is assuming you are taking care of business at home. However, if you cannot protect your home ice, then you would essentially need to win three-four games on the road. That is a highly unlikely proposition. They need to rely on coming home and playing well to ease the pressure of every road game.

The Rangers have actually been extremely impressive on the road this season. It has really kept them in contention. They have a league leading record of 26-9 on the road, which is terrific. However, come playoff time, you cannot rely on winning in the likes of Montreal or Washington consistently. It is an extremely valuable asset to be a dominant road team and essential for a long spring of hockey. However, strong road play is a complement to winning consistently at home and the Rangers so far this season have been unable to do that.

Now, with the Islanders coming to MSG, it is the perfect opportunity for the Rangers to get back on track. After this one, they only have three more home games in the regular season (Penguins twice and Flyers) so not much time left to turn things around. The Islanders will offer a stiff test for the Rangers. They come in fighting for their playoff lives, currently sitting four points behind Toronto for that last Wild Card spot. In addition, the Islanders have given the Rangers plenty of trouble this season, winning two of three so far. So a win Wednesday against the Islanders would mean a hard-fought win against a desperate team, who they have struggled against. Add all of that together and it equals a big momentum boost for the Rangers as they head into the final stretch of the season.

Of course, they will be without franchise goaltender Henrik Lundqvist. Yes, they will be without starting defensemen Kevin Klein and Dan Girardi, both still injured. And yes, the Islanders have much more on the line. But what better way to jumpstart the home crowd and get that intense and awesome MSG atmosphere back and ready to go for the playoffs with a win versus the bitter rival? So, not only would a win Wednesday improve the Rangers’ moral, but at the same time crush the Islanders’ playoffs dreams. What could be better than that? It would be a real win-win to close out the season series.