Rangers Trending In Wrong Direction As Postseason Nears

The New York Rangers gave themselves a chance to finally win a home game and right the ship. They came out ready to play, determined to erase memories of their dismal play at MSG. They competed hard, had a jump in their step, and played with an edge against their desperate, bitter rivals. Heck, they had a third period lead. But, as has been the case for the past month, something went wrong and the losing streak continued; the “riddle” as Derek Stepan called it, remains unsolved. This time, Wednesday night, it was the penalty kill that did them in.

For the eighth consecutive game, the Rangers surrendered a power play goal. This time it was two of them. Both in the third period. After taking a 2-1 lead into the third, the Islanders notched two power-play goals and stole the game. Although both goals came on bad bounces, it highlights the overall inability of the penalty kill. “The only way to get the right bounce is by continuing to work smart and hard and that’s what this group is going to do,” remarked head coach Alain Vigneault, following the loss.

The penalty kill definitely misses defenseman Dan Girardi, still recovering from a deep gash in his ankle he sustained several weeks ago. Girardi’s physicality, ability to block shots, matchup against the opponent’s top line with Ryan McDonagh, and veteran leadership is sorely missed. Girardi hopes to be back at some point during the next week, expecting to make the west coast trip with the team.

This is not the first alarming special teams cold streak the Rangers have endured this season. A month ago the Rangers failed to register a power-play goal in thirteen out of fourteen games. Now, the power play has been better, including a Mats Zuccarello goal last night. If the Rangers were able to fix their dismal power play, then there is hope that they can turn their now 23rd ranked kill around. But, time is running out for the Rangers. In three weeks, they will likely head to either Montreal or Ottawa for the first round matchup. Special teams will be a key for the Rangers in the postseason.

The offense has not been particularly potent either. They had chances aplenty late in last night’s game but couldn’t find the back of the net. Rick Nash has been the best forward, scoring in the past two, making plays with the puck and helping out on the defensive front. Regardless, Nash cannot do it alone and cannot be counted on at age 32 to be the offensive force he once was. Chris Kreider is having a career year with 27 goals, but he needs to continue to pick up his game.

The lack of a big-time scorer that can takeover a game himself has doomed the Rangers in prior seasons. They have plenty of depth and solid all around players, now they just need a few of them to step up when it counts.

Looking ahead, the Rangers head to California for a three-game road trip. They do not carry much momentum with them, having lost SEVEN straight at home and an owning a record of 4-4-2 in their last ten contests. They need to put their home struggles temporarily behind them and go back to being the dominant road team which has made them a top team in the league.

Despite all that, it is not time to panic yet. On the bright side, Lundqvist will be back in net either Saturday night in Los Angeles or Sunday night in Anaheim. Maybe his presence will provide a spark. Hank will likely need some time to get himself back into midseason form, but should be back to himself by the playoffs. In addition, the injury has afforded him extra rest, so he should have plenty left in the tank. On Wednesday, Lundqvist spoke after skating with several other players: “Physically, I feel great. I just have to get my speed up…I’m excited to get back into things.”

Often times in sports it’s about who gets hot at the right time. Despite the slide, the Rangers are not in any danger of missing the playoffs. Plus, with the new playoff format, will likely play a team they are better than, even though they are in the wild card slot.

With Henrik Lundqvist on top of his game, the Rangers always have a chance. However, they will need to fix certain things to maximize their potential. Great teams are able to overcome adversity. These next few weeks will determine if the Rangers are a legitimately great team or just pretenders.