Rangers vs Senators Series Preview

The second round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs begins Wednesday night. The New York Rangers, after defeating the Montreal Canadiens in six games, will match up against the Ottawa Senators, coming off a six-game defeat of Boston Bruins. The Rangers come in as favorites in this series and there is definitely cause for optimism. They just took care of Montreal, a superior team to the Sens.

Series Schedule: (Games in Italics are at home)

Game 1: Thursday, April 27 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, April 29 3 p.m.

Game 3: Tuesday, May 2 7 p.m.

Game 4: Thursday, May 4 7:30 p.m.

Game 5: Saturday, May 6 TBD

Game 6: Tuesday, May 9 TBD

Game 7: Thursday, May 11 TBD

What 2 Watch 4:

Depth is great but Rangers need offensive leaders to show up

For the Rangers the good news is they won the opening series without contributions from some of their top scorers. Chris Kreider, JT Miller, Kevin Hayes, and Derek Stepan were all very quiet. Rick Nash, Mats Zuccarello, and others such as Brady Skjei, Jesper Fast, and even Tanner Glass have carried them so far. It’s great that those guys stepped up but if the big dogs can get going, they will be in good shape.

Like last series, the Rangers’ ability to roll all four lines will be the key to them winning this series. They are one of the deepest remaining offensive teams, especially when Buchnevich plays on the fourth line.

Rangers must try to exploit Erik Karlsson’s injury with their speed and newfound physicality:

Let’s address the elephant in the room. Karlsson is the captain of the Sens, and arguably the best defenseman in the entire league; scary every time he is on the ice. He has revealed that he played the end of the Bruins series with two fractures in his foot. Despite that, he was the best player in the series and claims he will be healthy. Nonetheless, the Rangers must test his skating abilities early in Game 1 and see where he’s at. (Other option is putting Tanner Glass in lineup with a baseball bat…just putting that out there).

Seriously, the Rangers excel when they can use their speed in the transition game. Ottawa’s style is to clog the neutral zone and prevent breakouts. However, if Karlsson is hindered, they might be able to run right past him and get golden opportunities. In addition, the Rangers would benefit from hitting Karlsson every chance they have and make him as uncomfortable as possible as the series goes on.

Goalie Matchup: Advantage Lundqvist but Anderson more than capable

Henrik Lundqvist is playing like the king of old. Alain Vigneault is full of praise for his goaltender. “I think he’s really thriving on the pressure and the opportunity… He wants to be a difference-maker and he’s looking forward to this series.”

Craig Anderson is a very good goalie. No, he is not Carey Price, whom the Rangers just beat, nor is he Henrik Lundqvist. He had a decent regular season, but was in an out of the lineup tending to his wife who was battling cancer. He won both his starts versus the Rangers this season, including a shutout at MSG in November. However, as seen with Carey Price, regular season numbers mean nothing at this point.

Zibanejad vs Brassard

The two talented forwards were swapped this past summer, the Rangers opting for the cheaper and younger Mika Zibanjed. While both players had down seasons, they have been good in the playoffs to this point. Derek Brassard ranks second in the playoffs with 8 points already, while Zibanejad leads the Rangers with 4 points and scored a huge OT winner. Brassard, who earned the nickname “Big Game Brass” during his time in NY can be counted on as a difference maker in this series.

A Look at Ottawa:

Ottawa is a tough team to play. Under head coach Guy Boucher, they like to clog up the neutral zone which will prevent the Rangers from breaking out. The Rangers will have to go back to the dump and chase and cycling style they used against Montreal.

The Senators are not as deep offensively as the Rangers, but have more overall skill than Montreal did. Skaters like Brassard, Mark Stone, Kyle Turris, and Bobby Ryan can all put the puck in the net. However, they are not as tough as Montreal was. On the back end, the Sens have a pretty strong top four. Obviously led by Erik Karlsson, who however injured is impossible to stop completely. Dion Phaneuf, Cody Ceci, and Marc Methot are no scrubs. On the other hand, they are not nearly as physical as Montreal.

Prediction:

All signals point to the Rangers being the better team. They disposed of a higher quality team in the first round. They come in healthier. Playing on the road obviously does not bother them and now they can win at home, finally. Lundqvist is on top of his game. Ottawa’s style of play makes me a little nervous, but as long as the Rangers play with desperation, stay patient and stick to their plan they should be fine. However, if they come in and try to play cute, Ottawa will make them pay.

The Rangers have a real opportunity for a deep run into the playoffs. Not to get too ahead of ourselves, but if the Rangers can take care of Ottawa rather quickly, it would give them a large advantage over the winner of the fight to the death between the Penguins and Capitals.

Rangers in 5.