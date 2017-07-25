Ravens RB Kenneth Dixon To Miss Season After Injury

What started out as a “minor” meniscus tear has turned into a worst-case scenario for second-year running back Kenneth Dixon.

The Ravens’ running back underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair his medial meniscus with the hope that the procedure would be more of a trim instead of a total repair. However, NFL insider Ian Rapoport later reported that the surgery was indeed a full repair and that Dixon would be lost for the season.

Source: #Ravens RB Kenneth Dixon will be out for the season. He had his medial meniscus repaired today – not trimmed. Out 4-5 months. Brutal — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2017

This loss is a tough blow for a backfield that was counting on the former Louisiana Tech runner to carry the load all season. Instead, the Ravens will now use Terrance West on early downs and Danny Woodhead on passing downs. Third-year back Javorius Allen should also see some work as part of the rotation.

To offset part of the loss, Baltimore signed journeyman Bobby Rainey, but the Ravens could look to free agent backs like DeAngelo Williams or Rashad Jennings if the running game struggles during the preseason.

The Ravens have a talented defense and some playmakers on offense, but the team will need true production from its backfield in order to make a playoff run.