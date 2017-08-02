- West Ham’s Cullen And Burke Loan Mutually Beneficial
Ravens Rookie Nico Siragusa Lost For Season With Knee Injury
- Updated: August 2, 2017
Once again, the Baltimore Ravens are in the news for an unfortunate reason. This has been a brutal offseason for a Baltimore team that has lost Dennis Pitta, Crockett Gillmore, Joe Flacco (for three to six games), Kenneth Dixon, Tavon Young, and Maurice Canady to various injuries. Now, rookie guard Nico Siragusa will be joining that list.
The fourth-round pick from San Diego State had to be carted off the field during Tuesday’s practice after injuring his knee. NFL insider Ian Rapoport later confirmed that Siragusa had torn his MCL, ACL, and PCL and would be out for the season.
The hope was that Siragusa would bolster an offensive line that lost John Urschel to retirement and has dealt with a myriad of injuries over the past three seasons. Marshall Yanda is returning from shoulder surgery and appears to be on track to start the season, but he could use some crucial depth in case of any setbacks.
The Ravens’ offensive line struggled last season, ranking 28th in rushing and 13th in sacks allowed (33). A healthy Yanda and a high-profile rookie like Siragusa were supposed to help improve these numbers, but now Baltimore will have to go back to the proverbial drawing board.
The Ravens continue Training Camp Wednesday. Will John Harbaugh’s team survive this war of attrition?
