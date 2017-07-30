Ravens Sign Former Giants Tight End Larry Donnell

The Baltimore Ravens have signed needed depth at the tight end position. One day after yet another injury to a skill position player, the Ravens had added tight end, Larry Donnell.

The team also waived wide receiver Tim Patrick to make room on the roster.

With a need at TE, the #Ravens signed former #Giants TE Larry Donnell and waived WR Tim Patrick. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2017

Donnell joins a Baltimore squad in desperate need of healthy tight ends. Dennis Pitta was lost to another hip injury earlier this year, Crockett Gillmore is dealing with what appears to be a knee injury, and both Benjamin Watson and Maxx Williams are returning from injuries of their own. Darren Waller is also suspended for at least a year. The only other player with experience at tight end is undrafted rookie fullback Ricky Ortiz, who split time as both a tight end and fullback in college.

In four seasons with the New York Giants, Donnell compiled 110 receptions for 969 yards and nine touchdowns. He has the talent to play the position but has missed games in both of the past two seasons. The Ravens will need him to stay healthy and help move the chains and block defenders.