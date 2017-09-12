Red Hot White Sox Offense Carry Club To Third Straight Blowout Win

The Chicago White Sox offense has really opened up these past three games. Scoring eight plus runs in three consecutive games for the first time since July 27-29, 2015, the White Sox pounded the Kansas City Royals 11-3 Monday evening in the opener of a three-game series with their AL Central rivals.

Led by Jose Abreu and his seventh career four-hit game of his career –nearly hitting for the cycle for the second time in three games–, as well as top Sox prospect Yoan Moncada getting his first career three-hit game, and the team busting out 17 hits in the rout, the Sox showed the type of firepower other teams should come to fear facing in the next year or two. They had 13 or more hits for the third consecutive game and have now outscored their opponents by a 32-5 score over that span. All but two hitters in the lineup got a hit Tuesday.

“[Abreu] has been swinging the bat very well. He has been extremely consistent over the last month. It’s great to see,” said White Sox manager Rick Renteria in the postgame.

Abreu and the Sox put a real dent in Royals starter Jason Hamel from the beginning of the game when Yolmer Sánchez led off with a bloop single Kansas City special, just barely past the infield before Moncada jumped on a slider for a gaper RBI triple to right-center to quickly make it 1-0. Abreu would follow that with a line drive RBI single to center to give the Sox a 2-0 lead they would never look back at. Moncada and Abreu both eventually finishing with a couple RBIs each. The closest the Royals would get was in the fifth, when they scored three runs off of White Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez.

That wouldn’t be enough, though, as the Sox would quickly answer and bust things open in the sixth by scoring six of their 11 runs. Moncada would lead off with his third and final hit on a single before Abreu scored him on a scorching RBI triple past first baseman Eric Hosmer into the right field corner; Abreu himself scoring on an error. Quickly getting back two of those three runs, Sox center fielder Adam Engel, who was hitting just .176 entering the game, would cap the inning and the night with an absolute two-out three-run shot to left center for the eventual final 11-3 score.

Not to be lost in all the offensive outburst yet again, was another solid start from a White Sox starter too. Lopez, with his six plus innings of one run allowed on eight hits performance, would give his fourth quality start in five starts this season and finally get his first win in a White Sox uniform. The fifth inning being the only real jam he got in. What was probably most impressive with the 23-year-old starter’s start, though, was the fact he didn’t allow any walks.

Finally getting a win with the South Siders under his belt, it will definitely be interesting to see how Lopez finishes off the year and goes into next, looking to be a very key component in the ball clubs rotation of the future.