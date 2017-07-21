- What Does The Chicago Cubs 2018 Rotation Look Like?
Red River Rugby Conference Promotion, Relegation, Realignment
- Updated: July 21, 2017
The Red River Rugby Conference (RRRC) has announced their upcoming conference structure with promoted and relegated clubs as well as those still pending acceptance in the conference; what does that last bit mean? New rugby clubs in Texas!
The RRRC has a 21-day review period when the promotion and relegation decisions are made with eight clubs affected; two promotions and six relegations. This process has finalized the divisional alignments for the 2017-2018 season.
New Alignment
The new divisional alignments for the RRRC are designed to create a more competitive division; relegation can be a welcomed event for clubs that may have talent but not the financial support to travel or player commitment to compete with higher divisional opponents. Here are the RRRC divisions for the upcoming season to include a newly formed fourth division.
D1 welcomes Little Rock Stormers, promoted from D2, and the new conference addition Glendale Merlins, the renamed Glendale Raptors non-Major League Rugby clubs.
Austin Blacks
Austin Huns
Dallas Harlequins
Dallas Reds
Glendale Merlins
Little Rock Stormers
D2 now reforms to eliminate what was a D1B but instead is now a unified D2.
D2-North:
DARC
Dallas Harlequins D2
Dallas Reds D2
Ft.Worth
Oklahoma City Crusaders
Tulsa
D2-South/Central combined into two southern conferences but split into geographically located clubs. D2 South welcomes the relegated Houston Athletic and D2 Central is now home the promoted San Marcos Greys.
South:
HARC
HURT
West Houston Lions (formerly Katy)
Woodlands
Central:
Austin Blacks D2
Austin Huns D2
San Antonio
San Marcos Greys
D3 realigned to take advantage of geographic proximity, moving the Fort Hood Phantoms north while welcoming the relegated Alamo City.
D3-North:
Abilene
Alliance
Dallas Reds D3
Fort Hood Phantoms
Grand Prairie Mavericks
Shreveport
D3-Central:
Alamo City
Austin Blacks D3
Austin Huns D3
Corpus Christi Crabs
McAllen Knights
San Antonio D3
D3-South:
Bay Area
Galveston
Houston Arrows
HURT D3
Kingwood Crusaders
Lone Star
D4 is newly formed, expanding the RRRC’s rugby developmental structure. Denton Rugby and Dallas Diablos have been relegated, Katy renamed to West Houston, and Battleship Rugby and Tyler have applied for membership.
South:
Corpus Christi Dogfish
West Houston D4
San Marcos D4
HARC D4
Battleground
North:
Alliance D4
DARC D4
Dallas Diablos
Denton
Lost Souls
Tyler
The restructuring of the RRRC is a clear indication of the Texas Rugby Union’s intent to grow the game significantly, to further its own growth as a dominant geographic union, and develop players as well as fans.
