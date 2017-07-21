Red River Rugby Conference Promotion, Relegation, Realignment

The Red River Rugby Conference (RRRC) has announced their upcoming conference structure with promoted and relegated clubs as well as those still pending acceptance in the conference; what does that last bit mean? New rugby clubs in Texas!

The RRRC has a 21-day review period when the promotion and relegation decisions are made with eight clubs affected; two promotions and six relegations. This process has finalized the divisional alignments for the 2017-2018 season.

New Alignment

The new divisional alignments for the RRRC are designed to create a more competitive division; relegation can be a welcomed event for clubs that may have talent but not the financial support to travel or player commitment to compete with higher divisional opponents. Here are the RRRC divisions for the upcoming season to include a newly formed fourth division.

D1 welcomes Little Rock Stormers, promoted from D2, and the new conference addition Glendale Merlins, the renamed Glendale Raptors non-Major League Rugby clubs.

Austin Blacks

Austin Huns

Dallas Harlequins

Dallas Reds

Glendale Merlins

Little Rock Stormers

D2 now reforms to eliminate what was a D1B but instead is now a unified D2.

D2-North:

DARC

Dallas Harlequins D2

Dallas Reds D2

Ft.Worth

Oklahoma City Crusaders

Tulsa

D2-South/Central combined into two southern conferences but split into geographically located clubs. D2 South welcomes the relegated Houston Athletic and D2 Central is now home the promoted San Marcos Greys.

South:

HARC

HURT

West Houston Lions (formerly Katy)

Woodlands

Central:

Austin Blacks D2

Austin Huns D2

San Antonio

San Marcos Greys

D3 realigned to take advantage of geographic proximity, moving the Fort Hood Phantoms north while welcoming the relegated Alamo City.

D3-North:

Abilene

Alliance

Dallas Reds D3

Fort Hood Phantoms

Grand Prairie Mavericks

Shreveport

D3-Central:

Alamo City

Austin Blacks D3

Austin Huns D3

Corpus Christi Crabs

McAllen Knights

San Antonio D3

D3-South:

Bay Area

Galveston

Houston Arrows

HURT D3

Kingwood Crusaders

Lone Star

D4 is newly formed, expanding the RRRC’s rugby developmental structure. Denton Rugby and Dallas Diablos have been relegated, Katy renamed to West Houston, and Battleship Rugby and Tyler have applied for membership.

South:

Corpus Christi Dogfish

West Houston D4

San Marcos D4

HARC D4

Battleground

North:

Alliance D4

DARC D4

Dallas Diablos

Denton

Lost Souls

Tyler

The restructuring of the RRRC is a clear indication of the Texas Rugby Union’s intent to grow the game significantly, to further its own growth as a dominant geographic union, and develop players as well as fans.