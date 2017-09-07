Red Wings Traverse City Prospects Tournament Roster

The 2017 NHL Traverse City Prospect Tournament will take place in Traverse City, Michigan, Friday, September 8 through Tuesday, September 12. During this tourney, prospects from eight NHL teams will come together to play for bragging right as well as the Matthew Wuest Memorial Cup.

Playing in the “Gordie Howe Division,” the Detroit Red Wings will see guaranteed games against the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, and Carolina Hurricanes. Teams will also meet their seeding counter part from the “Ted Lindsay Division” (Minnesota Wild, Columbus Blue Jackets, St. Louis Blues, and Dallas Stars) for a single match Sunday.

Late in August, the Red Wings announced their roster for the tournament, which is a who’s who of the organizational prospect depth chart. Detroit will send 26 players to Traverse City, 15 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goalies.

As of right now, the Wings are little top heavy when it comes to forwards. However, with trades, injuries, and retirements, it doesn’t hurt to have talent developing throughout the minor league systems.

Michael Rasmussen is a lefty center selected as the 9th overall pick in the 2017 draft. Rasmussen has been playing in the WHL with the Tri City Americans since 2014. In his first full year in the WHL (2015-16), he played 63 games, in those 63 games he had 18 goals and 25 assists. He only played 50 games his second season because of an injury but he had still had 32 goals and 23 assists.

During his second season, Rasmussen had 15 power play goals. With Detroit’s power play suffering last year, it’s good to see a potential fix, even if the solution isn’t quite ready to manifest yet.

Rasmussen is large with a long stride who isn’t afraid to get in front of the net and go after rebounds. He has signed on to a three-year entry level contract with Detroit.

Evgeny Svechnikov was drafted 19th overall by Detroit in the 2015 entry level draft and after signing a three-year contract was assigned to play with the Grand Rapids Griffins. He is a left wing and center who shoots left-handed.

He was a member of the 2016-2017 Calder Cup winning Griffins where he posted 20 goals and 31 assists in 74 regular season games.

Svechnikov has already played two games in the NHL. In April of 2017, he was called up to play with the Red Wings where he averaged 13 minutes of ice time. Svechnikov even got a game-winning goal in the seventh round of a shootout against the Ottawa Senators.

Dominic Turgeon was drafted by the Red Wings in the 3rd round as the 63rd overall pick in 2014. He is a left-handed center. He played much of his minor hockey in the WHL for the Portland Winterhawks. During his second season with the Winterhawks, Turgeon was made an alternate captain. In his third year he became the captain.

Turgeon Spent the 2016-2017 season playing for the Calder Cup winning Grand Rapid Griffins. During the season, he had six goals and 12 assists. During the playoffs, he had one goal and one assist. Turgeon has experience in leading and by the time he gets a chance to play in the NHL that is something that Detroit may need.

Dylan Sadowy is another southpaw lefty playing on the left wing. He has played in the OHL for five years. For four of those years he was with the Saginaw Spirit and one year with the Barrie Colts. He spent last year split with the ECHL Toledo Walleyes and AHL Griffins.

During his time in the OHL, he played 258 games He scored 116 goals and had 72 assists. During his time in the AHL, he played 38 games collecting four goals and two assists.

Sadowy may be a prospect who is not quite ready for the NHL yet but after a few season in development who knows what he could turn into.

Axel Holmstrom (no relation to Tomas) is a left-handed center. He was drafted in round 7 as the 196th overall pick in 2014, but he continued playing in Sweden.

He was called to the Grand Rapids Griffins late in the 2016-2017 season where he played seven games and got one goal and one assist. Holmstrom is another player who will benefit from some time in the AHL. He has already been assigned to the Griffins for the 2017-2018 season.

Givani Smith was drafted in the 2nd round as the 46th overall in 2016. He is a winger who can on both the left and right and shoots with his left hand. He played in the 2016 preseason before he was sent back to the juniors. He is a large player who isn’t afraid you use his body. During a preseason game against the Boston Bruins, he got into a fight. He didn’t win, but he did go down swinging and showed he is a physical player who could be a bit of an instigator which is something Detroit needs.

Smith has played in 190 OHL games. He has 56 goals and 49 assists. He played games with the Griffins in limited action as well last season.

Lane Zablocki was drafted this season in round three as the 79th overall pick. He is a right winger/center who shoots with his right hand. He has played in the WHL for Regina Pats and the Red Deer Rebels

Zablocki has 136 WHL games under his belt where he has 16 goals and 45 assists. He hasn’t officially been assigned to a Red Wings organization team yet and as such will likely return to Red Deer, but he is very young at 18 and would probably benefit from another season in the WHL before progressing to the AHL development.

Zach Gallant, the left-handed center drafted in round 3 as the 83rd overall pick this year, Zach Gallant, has played in the OHL on the Peterborough Petes since 2015.

Gallant has played 111 OHL games. In those games, he has scored 21 goals and 30 assists. He’s also remaining with his current OHL team until further notice.

Brady Gilmour was drafted in round 7 as the 193rd overall pick in 2017. The lefty center has spent two years playing the OHL on the Saginaw Spirit. He was an alternate captain for both of those seasons where he has scored 33 goals and has 37 assists. .

His position as alternate captain shows that he has leadership capabilities which Detroit may need in the future.

Remaining Roster:

Oliver Castleman (F), Luke Esposito (F), Isaac Johnson (F), Sean Josling (F), Luke Kutkevicius (F), Dominik Shine (F), Dennis Cholowski (D), Filip Hronek (D), Cole Fraser (D), Pat McCarron (D), Vili Saarijarvi (D), Jordan Sambrook (D), Libor Sulak (D), Reilly Webb (D), Corbin Boes (G), Kaden Fulcher (G), and Matej Machovsky (G).

On paper, the Detroit prospects look good. However, there is no way of knowing how they will play until we can see them in action. Thankfully, Traverse City hosts the prospect tourney so we can get a little bit of a taste of the future of NHL teams. Most may not be playing in the NHL this season or next but they are being given a chance and it’s always exciting to watch young players grow.

Svechnikov is one of the prospects that I feel like will be called up sooner rather than later. Smith is another that I would love to see wearing a winged wheel in the near future. He is a large player who isn’t afraid to throw his body around which is something Detroit needs, especially since Abdelkader was given actual responsibility and needs to behave a little now.

There is no telling what these young forwards will do, and it all starts with the prospect tournament. For those who can’t make it, the tournament will be streaming on Fox Sports Go and DetroitRedWings.com.