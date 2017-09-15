Red Wings’ Goaltending: More Goalies, Less Money, More Problems

As the Detroit Red Wings enter their rebuilding process they are going to be faced with a lot of issues that need to be addressed. The power play, getting rebounds, the lack of defense, and just so many other things. One of the bigger problems that doesn’t seem to get addressed too often is the fact that Detroit has too many starting goaltenders. Normally a team has a goaltender that is clearly the backup, but that isn’t the case for Detroit. Jimmy Howard and Petr Mrazek both can be considered starters, but only one can play at a time. That means during every game Detroit has talent wasting on the bench, and maybe more importantly, money being taken up in cap space that can’t be used to get the young talent that Detroit needs.

Both of Detroit’s two goalies are in the top 30 of the highest NHL goalie salaries. Jimmy Howard has an average salary of $5,291,667 and is ranked the 15th highest paid goalie in the league. Petr Mrazek comes in at 26th highest paid at an average of $4,000,000. This means that Detroit’s “backup” goalie is making more than some starters. For a team that has a projected cap space of -$3.02 million, this is not great news.

Before the 2016-2017 season, it looked like Petr Mrazek was going to be Detroit’s starting goalie. He was younger and less injury prone then Jimmy Howard and during the 2015-2016 season had some saves that made fans start calling him “Mrazzle Dazzle.” Detroit even changed its goalie coaching staff to people who have worked with Mrazek before. It really looked like Mrazek was the goalie of the future for the Red Wings.

Mrazek didn’t live up to expectations. He is a good goalie, he has a career goals against average of 2.56, however, he is also a very streaky goalie. When Mrazek is having an off night everyone can tell and when he lets in bad goals he seems to have a hard time shaking it off. He also has slumps that can last for months.

It can’t all be put on the goalie, though. Some could say that Detroit’s lack of defense did anything to help Mrazek. However, that was the same defense that was in front of Howard and he didn’t have the same problems, but he had his own problems.

Statistically, Howard had a much better season than Mrazek. Howard’s goals against average at the end of the season was 2.10 to Mrazek’s 3.04. But, Howard was only able to play in 26 games during the 2016-2017 season. He won 10 of those games but in December a Tampa Bay player tripped over him and Howard went down and sprained his MCL. He was on injured reserve from December 20 to March 10. Before his injury, Howard had a 1.96 goals against average and was one of the top performing goalies.

Sadly, Howard getting injured isn’t exactly news to Red Wings fans. He is a good goalie when he is healthy, but it’s hard to keep him healthy. For the last few seasons, Howard has had to miss a fair amount of games due to various injuries.

Meanwhile, Detroit has a perfectly good second string goalie waiting in Grand Rapids. Jared Coreau has been playing with the Grand Rapids Griffins since 2013. His AHL career has him at a 2.41 goals against average. He was called up during Howard’s injury and was given 14 starts. In those starts, the Wings won five of those games, lost four, and took three into overtime. When Howard returned, Coreau was sent back to the Griffins where he helped them win the Calder Cup.

Coreau may not be a perfect goalie, he had some fumbles while he was playing for the Wings, but he would be a perfectly acceptable permanent backup for either Howard or Mrazek and could take up less cap space. The coaching staff has said that they would be comfortable with him as a backup. They just don’t know who he should be backing up. However, Coreau might have to be exposed to waivers during this season and if the Wings lose him and something happens to Howard or Mrazek they won’t have someone ready to step up and fill in.

The Wings need to make a decision about what they are going to do with their goalies, and they need to make one soon.

It might not just be on-ice performance that Detroit has to consider when it comes to the goalie future. The Wings were only allowed to protect one goalie and a lot of people were surprised when Detroit decided to protect Howard over Mrazek. Many fans thought it was his streaky performance that made the Wings expose him, but according to MLive, Mrazek may have a bit of an attitude problem. He was upset the Wings were unable to trade Howard and upset that he wasn’t the number one goalie. When Jared Coreau got starts over him, Mrazek refused to stay on the ice for the end of warmups, which is something the backup goalie normally does. Even when he was confronted by a teammate, he refused to stay on the ice.

On the other hand, Howard is known for being easy to work with. He trained and worked really hard to be able to come back from his injury. He was able to play during the last half of the season and judging by the decision to protect Howard over Mrazek, management staff took notice of this. But there is no way of knowing if he would get injured again, and if he gets injured and Detroit has lost Coreau to another team that needs a backup goalie, Detroit would be in even more trouble.

Mrazek’s contract is up in 2018 and Howard’s in 2019. Detroit is going to have to use the upcoming season to try and figure out what they want to do with the goalies. Both have pros and cons, and there is no telling what this next season will bring. No matter which way they go it’s a risk. One thing that is for sure is that a team that needs to sign young players and rebuild their team can’t afford to keep them both.