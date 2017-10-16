Red Wings’ Veterans Laying Foundation For Rebuild

When people realized that the Detroit Red Wings were entering a rebuilding period there were a lot of fans that would have been happy to trash most of the team and just keep the young players. After all, if a team is going to be focused more on the future than the present, then why not let the future players lose on the ice? It would probably be a disaster for a while, but hopefully they would figure it out and develop, and in a few years there would be a good team. At least that is what a lot of comments on social media posts seem to say.

That idea is bad and those people should feel bad.

The young players are important to the rebuild, they are the future after all, but a future doesn’t just happen. The kids need veteran leadership to help them grow and develop. Rebuilds take time, and getting rid of all the old players won’t fix it. It’s a process and there are very few, if any, shortcuts or cheats.

Now, Detroit does have a habit of hanging on to people when they are way past their prime. Sometimes it’s loyalty and sometimes it’s because of over-extended contracts. There is a need for veteran leadership and two of the veterans that have stepped up are Henrik Zetterberg and Mike Green. Zetterberg and Green have both helped the Wings come into this season beating almost all expectations on how this year was going to go.

Oh Captain, My Captain

Last season, Zetterberg was one of the team leaders in points. He had 17 goals and 51 assists. As the captain, part of his job is to lead the team off and on the ice, and Zetterberg excels at this. He just has this ability to sense where his linemates are, as well as the opposing players, and the best way to get the puck into the net. Even if it’s by passing it to someone else.

This season looks like it might be more of the same for the captain. Detroit has played five games so far and Zetterberg has had three goals and five assists.

Not only does he have a lot of points on the board, Zetterberg has a knack of scoring at just the right time. A lot of his goals either tie or break a tie and often start a rally and is followed by other goals. Zetterberg turned 37 this year but he still plays like a young man. In Detroit’s first game against the Las Vegas Golden Knights, he had one goal and three assists, and despite his age, he shows no signs of slowing down or stopping, at least for this season.

Mean Green Assist Machine

Green currently leads the Red Wings in points and he hasn’t scored a single goal. If it was later in the season that might be cause for concern. However, since we are only five games in, I am just going to be impressed with the fact that Green has assisted on eight goals.

Some people like to point out that Mike Green is a bit a defensive liability, which is kind of sad for a defenseman, but Detroit knew that when they signed him. Green was brought in to create offensive opportunities and that is exactly what he is doing. Using Green as a defenseman lets him be on the ice and feed pucks to the forwards and that plan seems to be working so far.

Last season, Detroit’s power play suffered to the point where it was embarrassing. In the early parts of this season, it is starting to look up. There are a lot of factors that could be working to make the power play work, but one thing that is standing out is Green’s ability to pass to the young forwards.

The Future

During the offseason, rumors started that Zetterberg wasn’t going to finish his contract in Detroit; his body is a little beaten and he wants to go home to Sweden. It may be just have been rumors but it did send some Detroit fans into a panic wondering what will happen when he leaves. Not only is Zetterberg the captain but he is a playmaker and when he leaves he is going to be missed dearly, on and off the ice. Dylan Larkin looks like he might be stepping up, but Zetterberg’s skates will be hard to fill.

Green also might not be around after this season. His contract with Detroit will be up and with the lack of cap space for the Red Wings, there is a chance that he won’t be re-signed. It would be sad to see him go, but it might have to happen. Even if this is his last season, Green is on the way to making it a memorable one. His assists have really helped Detroit get off to an impressive start in a season that everyone thought was going to be a disaster.

The young players may be the future of the Detroit Red Wings, and what the team should be built around, however, the veterans need to be there to build on. Without the older players guiding, leading, and assisting them then it would be a chaotic mess. All the players have their part in why the team is looking pretty good this season, but there are two standouts. Those standouts may be on their way out. Fans just have to hope that the veterans make a lasting impression on the younger players and maybe teach them the tricks of the trade.