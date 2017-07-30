Redskins Running Back Keith Marshall To Miss Season

Another season has ended prematurely for Keith Marshall.

Last season, the Washington Redskins drafted Marshall with the 242nd pick in hopes that he would provide some fierce competition and depth to a struggling backfield group. Unfortunately for the Georgia runner, he missed the entire season with an elbow injury but appeared to be in full health as the 2017 Training Camp began.

However, this was not the case as Marshall went down and had to be carted off the field with a knee injury during Saturday’s practice. ESPN later reported that Marshall had torn his right patella tendon and would miss yet another full season.

Without Marshall, the Redskins have a running back group consisting of Matt Jones, Mack Brown, Rob Kelley, Samaje Perine, and Chris Thompson. Jones is a dynamic back but has struggled far too often with fumbles. Kelley had a decent season with 704 rushing yards and six touchdowns, but he was inexperienced and made many mistakes. Thompson is the third-down back and doesn’t go beyond that role. Brown is well liked and oft-discussed but hasn’t gotten a chance to play.

Perine is the one player out of this group that is a true unknown. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared the former Oklahoma back to Michael Turner for his straight ahead running style and considerable skill as a “banger.” Washington has high hopes for Perine but will have to hope that he truly impresses during the preseason schedule.