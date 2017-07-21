Timberwolves Linked With Cleveland Point Guard Kyrie Irving

Mid-July is usually a barren time for NBA fans as the majority of significant trades and free agent signings happen during the Fourth of July holiday. ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst came out of the blue with the news that Kyrie Irving wants to force his way out of the Cavaliers so that he can be the main player on another team. Playing with LeBron James seems like a paradise but Kyrie wants to escape the accusations that James is the reason they win and Kyrie is just along for the ride.

ESPN’s Chris Haynes followed the report up one of his own that Kyrie has given the Cavaliers four teams he wants to play for and one of them is the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the surface, this seems like a bizarre inclusion as why would Kyrie want to play for a team that has not reached the playoffs in 13 years. The answer is a combination of various factors which makes Minnesota an exciting place to be. Firstly, Jimmy Butler and Kyrie Irving are good friends and Butler respects Kyrie’s skill set and recognizes it as a valuable weapon to yield. When asked during the All-Star break about which player Butler would like to play with, he simply responded that he wants to play with Kyrie Irving.

Secondly, the Wolves have the assets required in order to make a legitimate offer for the Cavaliers to consider trading their superstar point guard. The Wolves would likely need to part with Andrew Wiggins because the Cavaliers need to present something to the fans that can be seen as acceptable. The consensus is that LeBron will leave after the 2017-18 season so the Cavaliers need young assets who can grow with the team. Trading for Wiggins and Gorgui Dieng in exchange for Richard Jefferson and Kyrie Irving works, as the Wolves get a point guard who is one of the best isolation players and a sniper from three-point range (38%). Also, the Wolves will get a veteran player in Jefferson who knows how to win playoff games and can be a mentor for the young stars developing in Minnesota.

The mere fact that Kyrie Irving considers Minnesota a potential landing spot should not be lost on myopic Timberwolves fans. Minnesota has long failed to attract free agents due to the toxic nature of ownership, the poor basketball played, and the climate that can be described as chilly at best. This story is proof that the Timberwolves are trending upwards and are one of the most exciting teams moving forward.