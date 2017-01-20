Revealed: Jeff Bagwell And His Use Of Performance Enhancing Talent

Jeff Bagwell is many things. One of those things is a Hall-of-Famer, as of the announcement made January 18. Voting by the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) confirmed that fact, and he’ll join longtime Houston Astros teammate Craig Biggio in Cooperstown this summer.

Baseball fans love stats. Numbers, in fact, are the hook that many fans (and soon-to-be-players) are pulled in by at a very young age. Personally, I only began to really understand baseball when my older brother taught me how to figure batting averages and ERAs, sometime around 6th grade. Needless to say, that also gave me an early anchor in math.

Bagwell’s career numbers are nothing short of astounding, and where his stats place him in the pantheon of greats is, also, eye-opening, especially for the many national fans who never got a chance to see Bagwell and the Killer Bs actually play, except only occasionally on Atlanta’s Superstation, Chicago-based WGN, or ESPN.

This Way to the Hall, Mr. Bagwell

Bagwell is one of only 11 players in MLB history with at least 440 home runs (449) and 200 stolen bases (202).

During his 15-year career (all with the Astros, 1991-2005), Bagwell, among his peers, was second in RBIs (1,529), 3rd in runs (1,517), third in hits (2,314), third in extra-base hits (969), third in walks (1,401), fifth in home runs (449), and fifth in games played (2,150).

…And He Had to Wait Seven Years to Get Voted In….Really?

No other player in MLB history did this: Log a season with 30 doubles, 30 stolen bases, 40 home runs, and 100 walks….and, he did it twice.

No other player in MLB history went six years in a row with 100 runs, 30 home runs, 100 RBIs, and 100 walks.

Number Nerds: Jeff Bagwell’s HOF Stack o’ Stats

Bagwell ranks 48th, all-time, with 1,529 RBIs, ahead of 109 HOF-ers, including Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra, and Jim Rice.

Bagwell ranks 46th, all-time, with 969 extra-base hits, ahead of 109 HOF-ers, including Mantle, Joe DiMaggio, and Harmon Killebrew.

Bagwell ranks 47th, all-time, with 1,517 runs, ahead of 103 HOF-ers, including Wade Boggs, Roberto Alomar, and Tony Gwynn.

Bagwell ranks 22nd all-time with a .948 OPS, ahead of 124 HOF-ers, including Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, and Frank Robinson.

Bagwell ranks 29th all-time with a .408 on-base%, ahead of 118 HOF-ers, including Rickey Henderson, Ralph Kiner, and DiMaggio.

Bagwell ranks 31st all-time with a 149 OPS+, ahead of 116 HOF-ers, including Mike Schmidt, Willie Stargell, and Willie McCovey.

Bagwell ranks 33rd all-time with a .540 SLG%, ahead of 117 HOF-ers, including Ken Griffey, Jr., Frank Robinson, and Mel Ott.

Bagwell ranks 35th all-time with a 79.6 WAR, ahead of 106 HOF-ers, including Brooks Robinson, DiMaggio, and Frank Thomas.

Bagwell ranks 39th all-time with 449 home runs, ahead of 113 HOF-ers, including Andre Dawson, Cal Ripken, Jr., and Mike Piazza.

Between 1994 and 2003, Jeff Bagwell Ranked:

1st in runs and runs created; 2nd in walks; 3rd in RBI and WAR; 5th in home runs; 6th in OPS+, and 7th in OPS.

How Does Bagwell Rank Among HOF First Basemen In…?

Career OPS+: 1. Lou Gehrig, 179; 2. Jimmie Foxx, 163; 3. Johnny Mize, 158; 4. Hank Greenberg, 158; 5. Bagwell, 149; 6. Willie McCovey, 147.

Career WAR: 1. Lou Gehrig, 112.4; 2. Jimmie Foxx, 96.4; 3. Bagwell, 79.6; 4. Johnny Mize, 71.0; 5. Eddie Murray, 68.3.

Hits Breakdown

1,345 singles; 488 doubles; 32 triples; 449 home runs.

One

Rookie of the Year; MVP; Gold Glove.

Three

Silver Slugger Awards

Four

All-Star Games

“Let me say this as clearly as I can possibly say it: Jeff Bagwell is one of the greatest hitters in baseball history.”–Joe Posnanski, NBC SportsWorld

*Stats courtesy @Bags4HoF