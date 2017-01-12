Revisiting The Yankees’ Decision To Let Robinson Cano Sign Elsewhere

Three offseasons ago, Robinson Cano became a free agent after another All-Star and Silver Slugger season with the New York Yankees. Even though the price tag was going to be high, many assumed that Cano would re-sign with the only organization that he had known. It was almost a foregone conclusion that Cano would remain a Yankee and there would be no drama in those talks. However, Cano’s asking price seemed to be too expensive for the Yankees and he ended up signing with the Seattle Mariners to a 10-year, $240 million deal. Meanwhile, the Yankees decided to spend $153 million over 7 years to sign Jacoby Ellsbury. Though the Yankees saved $87 million, it is hard to swallow that the Mariners signed a fan favorite while Ellsbury has been less than stellar.

Ignoring the signing of Ellsbury (and Brian McCann) that offseason, the Yankees’ decision to not sign their best player has come under scrutiny by some. Since being in Seattle, Cano has slashed .299/.355/.479 with 74 HRs. Last season, Cano set his career high for home runs at 39. Although his slash line is lower than it was while a Yankee, his numbers are still some of the best among second basemen. In the AL, only Jose Altuve and Dustin Pedroia rank alongside Robbie Cano.

Perhaps the pill would not be as hard to swallow if the Yankees had a suitable replacement for Cano after he left. Sticking to 2B, the Yankees followed Cano up with two seasons of sub-par play. Former Yankee killer Brian Roberts was signed for 2014, but that did not pan out at all. Stephen Drew took the majority of the starts at 2B in 2015 to which saw him barely hit over .200. Martin Prado was briefly on the team and could have been a viable option to play 2B. However, he was shipped off to Miami for Nathan Eovaldi. This past season saw Starlin Castro have a career year for power. Even with leading the team with home runs, Castro is a steep downgrade from Cano. Cano experienced a down season in 2015, which would have been a stellar season for the Yankees 2B at the time.

Since Robinson Cano has remained one of the elite second basemen in the game of baseball, it should be a foregone conclusion that not signing him was a bad move on the part of Brian Cashman and the New York Yankees. Despite the bad play at 2B for two of the three seasons since Cano left and poor free agent decisions elsewhere, not signing Robinson Cano was the absolute right thing to do. While I would love to see Cano in pinstripes still, it was the best thing for the Yankees to allow him to sign with the Seattle Mariners.

Robinson Cano might be one of the best second basemen in the game right now, but what has that done for the Seattle Mariners? Even with Cano, Felix Hernandez, and an added playoff spot, the Mariners have yet to reach the postseason with Cano on the team. I realize that baseball is a sport where one player does automatically make a team a postseason contender like basketball. But, Cano can still have a massive impact on a team that does contend for the postseason every season. While I am not blaming Cano for the shortcomings of the Mariners, it is a fact that cannot be denied. Meanwhile, the Yankees have made the playoffs once since his departure. It was merely the one-game playoff (that I barely consider to be the postseason), but nevertheless, it was postseason baseball.

Though I mentioned this earlier, I did not fully address it. Robinson Cano has seen a decline in his numbers over the past three seasons. Despite his career high in home runs last season, 2014 and 2015 saw Cano only top out at 21 home runs. That could be explained by moving from a very hitter-friendly park in Yankee Stadium to the more pitcher-friendly Safeco Field. However, Cano’s doubles have been down every year in Seattle as well. In New York, Cano hit at least 40 doubles in every season except his rookie year and 2008. He has yet to accomplish that number in his three seasons in Seattle.

Along with the lack of power overall, Cano’s batting average has been slightly slipping. His first season in Seattle he batted .314, but he has yet to get to .300 again. Last season, he was only a tick off of .300, but normally he sits comfortably above that mark. These numbers may not be sending off alarms that Cano is about to drop off a cliff, but they are an indication of what is going to continue.

Cano is currently 34 years old entering the fourth year of his contract. By the time the contract expires, he will be 40 years old. The Mariners will still be paying Cano $24 million while he is experiencing the downside of his career. That is a large sum of money to be giving a player who has seen his prime pass him already. Robinson Cano will most likely be an All-Star caliber player until age 36 or 37 at 2B. But what happens once his production goes way down? Offensively, Cano might be able to hit well into his late thirties. The real problem will be his defense declining. Imagine the strife Mariner fans are going to feel when their team has to pay a player $24 million to be a DH potentially.

Robinson Cano could be an exception to the rule that baseball has been shoving in the face of front offices everywhere. But the odds are that Cano will be another player who received a 7-10 year deal on the wrong side of 30 that turns into a bad contract. We have seen deals like these turn sour immediately in recent memory. Prime examples are Albert Pujols and Alex Rodriguez. Rodriguez’ massive contract is well noted for being a horrible deal that did not have the end in mind. The same can be said about Pujols. While Pujols has put together back-to-back good seasons (power wise), it is not worth the $25 million that the Los Angeles Angels are paying him. Pujols is made $10 million more than the reigning MVP and teammate Mike Trout.

Albert Pujols is an example of what Robinson Cano could turn out to be for the Seattle Mariners. While Pujols has been hindered by injuries during his tenure in Los Angeles, the doom was set upon the organization by signing Pujols to a 10-year deal. Currently, the Angels struggle to compete for postseason play even though they have Mike Tr0ut and their $25 million dollar man. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals have won one World Series and been to another since the departure of Pujols. The Yankees and Mariners could see a similar situation playing out.

In baseball, one player does not make a team. While the Yankees do miss Robinson Cano in the middle of the order, he would not have been a big enough difference maker to push the team into World Series contention. Cano is a terrific player who will see another few seasons of excellent play. Then, his decline will be more drastic while the tab stays exactly the same. With the new attitude of the Yankees, a 10 year, $240 million deal does not fit into the equation. Fans can look at Cano’s individual success with the Mariners and be upset that he is no longer a Yankee. Instead, those fans should focus on the fact that there are three or four prospects in the organization that could be the next Cano for a lot less money.