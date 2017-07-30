Rob Ninkovich To Retire

An under-the-radar player is leaving New England after a storied career. First reported by the Boston Herald, defensive end Rob Ninkovich is stepping away from football at the age of 33. He ends his career with 460 combined tackles, 46 sacks, five interceptions, and one touchdown. More importantly, Ninkovich leaves as a two-time Super Bowl champion.

The subject of the #Patriots news conference today. Rob Ninkovich walks away at 33. https://t.co/styH5lAvCN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2017

Ninkovich started his career as a New Orleans draft pick in 2006 but was released twice by the Saints and Dolphins each during his first four seasons. After recovering from a torn ACL, the former Purdue defender joined New England as a free agent in 2009, which is when his career truly kicked off.

Ninkovich was only a part-time player in 2010 as he totaled 23 combined tackles and one sack. In 2010 and 2011, however, he started all 16 games and increased his sack total to four and 6.5. 2012-14 were the best seasons of Ninkovich’s career as he partnered with Chandler Jones and totaled eight sacks each season.

The Patriots will now move forward with veterans Kony Ealy, Lawrence Guy, Trey Flowers, and rookies Derek Rivers and Deatrich Wise.