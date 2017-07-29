Last year’s finalist and sixth seed Robin Haase won a competitive first set, and then found another level to take out top seed David Goffin 7-5, 6-1 in the quarterfinals of the J. Safra Sarasin Swiss Open in Gstaad, Switzerland. Coming into the match down 0-3 in their head-to-head, Haase needed to start strong, and he did just that. Haase waited for his opportunities and showed composure when the chances did not go in his favor. Even though he only won 33% on second serve points, Haase got 62% of his first serves in, so he commanded more than he had to defend, which helped him save his strength. Goffin, who reached the final in 2015, lost the first set because he did not come out as sharp as Haase. After the first set concluded, Goffin just did not have any answers for Haase’s level. The sixth seed improved his first serve percentage in the second set to 79%, and threw down five aces. The top seed’s second serve was under fire in the second set, winning only 23% of those points. Haase gets his first win over the Belgian, and reaches his second semifinal of the season.

Haase will have a chance to make a third final in Gstaad. His opponent in the semifinals will be qualifier Yannick Hanfmann. Hanfmann is here via an upset of eighth seed Joao Sousa to make his first ATP Tour level semifinal. After a grueling first set that went 12-10 in the tiebreak in favor of Sousa, Hanfmann upped his level to outdeul the eighth seed, winning the match 6-7 (10-12), 6-2, 6-2. Hanfmann’s big serve was on display today, smashing down nine aces and winning 78% of first serve points. The qualifier faced only one break point, but was able to save it. As for Sousa, after that first set, he sort of mentally checked out. Sousa was broken 4 out of 4 times after the first set. Having the experience is not always the deciding factor, you have to be mentally tough throughout the match.

On the other side of the draw, second seed Roberto Bautista-Agut needed only 1 hour and 20 minutes to dispatch Denis Istomin 6-3, 6-4. The second seed played very concisely today, winning 81% on first serve points and 52% on second serve points. These high percentages aided Bautista-Agut with the rest of his game, saving 6 out 7 break points, and winning 61% on second serve return points. Istomin’s big first serve was on today, but his groundstrokes were out of sync, which led to his poor defense of his second serve points. Istomin can be a streaky player. At the Australian Open this year, we saw that he can play at a level to beat the likes of Novak Djokovic, or he can put up a decent performance at an ATP 250 event, like he did Friday. Bautista-Agut reaches his fourth semifinal of the year, and will take on Fabio Fognini, another up and down player, for a place in the final.

Fognini, whose only other semifinal result came at the Master’s 1000 event in Miami, needed three sets to beat Ernest Gulbis Friday. The match did not have a lot of breaks, so this was a pretty high-quality encounter. Both players were similar on first serve points won, Fognini won 73% and Gulbis 76%. The difference over the course of the match came in second serve points won. Fognini played well on second serve points, winning 63% of them, but Gulbis faltered a lot, claiming only 45%. Gulbis’ first serve percentage was 53% for the match, so he had to hit more second serves than Fognini, who got 62% of first serves in. This match really just came down to who could break at the right moment and then hold serve to win the set. Fognini came into the match down 1-4 in their head-to-head, but their last meeting was in 2014. Gublis is also coming back from an injury, so his fitness still is not quite there yet.

Haase and Bautista-Agut are my picks for the final. Haase is a two-time finalist, so he is familiar with the courts here and is eager to go one step further. Bautista-Agut has the best results this year out of anyone left in the draw, so his confidence should be high to match his playing level.