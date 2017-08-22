Carlos Rodon gave the Chicago White Sox another solid start by going 6 1/3 innings and allowing just 2 runs on four hits with 9 strikeouts in a 7-6 victory on Monday afternoon in the first of a doubleheader at Guaranteed Rate Field with their longtime AL Central rival Minnesota Twins. While former No. 1 pick Carson Fulmer, in his first career MLB start in the second game (which the White Sox lost by an astounding 10-2 score to split the doubleheader) really struggled going only 1 1/3 and allowing six runs on four hits, after what looked like a promising 1-2-3 first inning on just seven pitches.

With Lucas Giolito set to make his White Sox debut on Tuesday and Reynaldo Lopez already on the current team (but on the DL) and Michael Kopech, just moved up to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, the White Sox are starting to get their first glimpses of the first wave of their possible rotation of the future. Manager Rick Renteria sounded excited about what’s to come in the final stages for several of these young pitchers.

“It’s a glimpse of what’s to come. I think [fans] should be excited. I think we’re excited to finally get to have them here with us and start to see them a little bit more,” Renteria said. “We can start to gauge where we’re at, where they are in their development. We look forward to starting to scratch the surface of what’s coming in the future.”

Rodon, who’s in his third year as a starter, over his last five starts (including Monday) has gone well into the seventh in each outing. As well as featuring five quality starts with a 2.25 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 36 innings, Rodon has once again shown the stuff to be a front of the line starter. His own up and down path showing the Sox how they can identify a young pitcher’s development as they watch the development of the rest of their young staff.

Even so, the southpaw, who struggled with command issues when he returned from a three month DL stint when he returned nearly two months ago, knows he still has work to do. Saying the following in the postgame: “There’s still stuff to work on. There’s stuff I need to get better at and more strikes, more command and trying to get back to that no walk thing.”

Knowing and understanding how patient they needed to be with Rodon, the White Sox, know even more so now, the same will have to be done and possibly even more with the likes of Lopez, Fulmer, and Giolito, as they reach the final stages of their development. Something Fulmer’s major league debut as a starter proved in the nightcap of Monday’s doubleheader.

“I feel behind quite a bit, and when I made a mistake, I paid for it. The only thing I can do now is continue to work, learn from this experience, and when I get the opportunity to do something like this again, I take full advantage of it,” Fulmer said.

Though his role may not be as defined as Rodon, Fulmer can learn a thing or two from the third-year starter, who as already mentioned, has seen plenty of his own ups and downs. Whether it’s during September call-ups or during Spring Training 2018, Fulmer is sure to be back with the White Sox at some point and shouldn’t let Monday’s struggles waiver his confidence in that.

Rodon, who spent time with all the aforementioned pitchers during his small stint in Triple-A Charlotte and earlier in the year during Spring Training, seems excited to see all their arrivals and on-the-job training as part of the White Sox’s new youth movement. “I wouldn’t say I wanted to be down there [in the minors], but it was fun to be with those guys: Moncado, Nicky and Gio and Lopey [Reynaldo Lopez] and Fulmer. It was fun watching those guys. A lot of those guys I was down there with are up here now. It’s fun to come up with them a little bit. It was good to be down there and watch them. It’s time to watch them grow up and play in the big leagues,” said Rodon.

Gio being the latest that Rodon and the rest of the White Sox, as well as their fans, will get a look at when he takes the mound Tuesday night for the South Siders.