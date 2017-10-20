Ron Gardenhire To Manage Tigers

The world became a slightly darker place on October 19. Not because the Winter Solstice is slowly approaching, but because Ron Gardenhire is going to manage the Detroit Tigers next season.

This is great for him. The man has spent his whole life toward working toward being a major league manager, and he gets to hold that title again. It’s also not all terrible for Twins fans, as we get to see his beautiful face in 1/8 of the games this upcoming season.

But now we’re forced to root against him. And not like that Diamondbacks series from this past August. Gardenhire was just the bench coach, and Arizona was an interleague opponent. The Twins needed to win those games, but as soon as he left town, we didn’t care how many teams the Diamondbacks beat. It’s a lot different now that we actually want the Tigers to lose.

But how can you root for him to lose? This is Ron Gardenhire we’re talking about. The man who led the team to six division titles in a nine-year span, won more games in the Twins’ dugout than anyone not named Tom Kelly, and got ejected more than all but seven other managers in history.

Think of all the years the Twins and Tigers were in playoff races atop the AL Central. We were bonded together in our collective love of Gardy and our mutual hate of the Tigers. Now that’s a lot more complicated. The Tigers will probably be terrible this year, and instead of enjoying the lack of competition, it will be tinged with some sadness and anxiety that Gardenhire could get fired.

It’s going to be difficult to find the silver linings when the Twins meet the Tigers. When guys like Torii Hunter left the team we could give them ovations when they came to the plate and root for them to be the only player on the opposing to get a hit. How do we translate that to a manager? Root for lots of pitching changes so Gardenhire can get more exercise? Hope the umps make terrible calls so Gardy can steam out of the dugout?

I don’t know.

This is difficult.

Wait! I’ve got it! The Tigers will probably be projected to finish last in the AL Central next season. So, we can root for them to finish fourth. Then, when Minnesota and Cleveland are in a race for first in the division, the Tigers will take their chance to play spoiler. Their September 14-16 series in Cleveland will prove to be a turning point that allows the Twins to take the division and avoid a second straight Wild Card Game.

That sounds wonderful.

If you can’t wait that long, mark your calendar for May 21, when Gardenhire will take up managerial duties at Target Field for the first time in a Tigers uniform.